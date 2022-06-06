ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Kids’ mental health becomes part of the plea for gun control

By Jocelyn Solis-Moreira
Popular Science
Popular Science
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0heVME_0g29Tk8v00 Youth in Tucson, Arizona, took to the streets in support of gun control after the Parkland shooting in 2018. Deposit Photos

Gun restrictions are on the docket for Congress and several state legislatures this week after President Joe Biden addressed the nation to urge lawmakers to ban the sale on assault weapons and pass other control measures. The spotlight on gun violence reflects an urgent public health crisis that has left a nation physically and mentally shaken.

The 17-minute address on June 2 came after a mass shooter killed 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. A few days prior, a white supremacist killed 10 people and wounded three more in a supermarket in a predominately Black neighborhood in Buffalo, New York. This past week also saw shooting sprees in Oklahoma, Iowa, and Pennsylvania. So far there have been 246 mass shootings in 2022 alone, according to NPR , with many young casualties. In fact, over the past decade, 1 in 4 victims of mass shootings have been kids or teens. Research also shows that adolescents who survive these crises experience high levels of anxiety, PTSD, and suicidal ideation.

[Related: How to manage your mental health as traumatic events pile up ]

“After Columbine, after Sandy Hook, after Charleston, after Orlando, after Las Vegas, after Parkland—nothing has been done,” the president said in his speech.

One of the solutions President Biden proposed was the reinstatement of the 1994 Assault Weapons Ban . The law created a federal ban on the “manufacture, transfer, or possession of a semiautomatic assault weapon” and also prohibited the possession or transfer of large-capacity ammunition devices that carried more than 10 bullets. It barred over 12 types of guns until 2004, when Congress chose not to renew the policy.

A 2019 study from New York University School of Medicine found that while the 1994 ban was in effect, the number of mass shooting deaths declined . Once it expired, however, the death toll tripled from 4.8 deaths to 23.8 shooting-related deaths per year. More broadly, assault rifles made up 85.8 percent of the deaths in 44 mass-shooting incidents between 1981 to 2017.

Restoring the ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines might lead to fewer deaths and injuries. Data on the past decade of mass shootings compiled by Everytown for Gun Safety found that these types of firearms were used in the five deadliest mass shootings in the US. Using an assault weapon also makes a person six times more likely to be hit during a mass shooting.

[Related: The best time to donate blood for a disaster is before it happens ]

While most gun control measures have focused on assault weapons, other solutions have also been proposed. “If we can’t ban assault weapons then we should raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21; strengthen background checks; enact safe storage laws and red flag laws; repeal the immunity that protects gun manufacturers from liability; address the mental health crisis,” Biden said in the address. He then wrapped up the evening with a spotlight on mental health resources. “Even before the pandemic, young people were already hurting. There’s a serious youth mental health crisis in this country. We have to do something about it. We must provide more school counselors; more school nurses; more mental health services for students and for teachers.” It remains to be seen if lawmakers act on these calls for safety.

Comments / 14

José Rivera
3d ago

mental health? child psychologists told the gubmint that masking children was detrimental to their mental health, yet the Democrats allowed it and encourage it. the three school shooters were reported to school officials, yet they didn't get enough mental health services. So the systems are failing.

Reply(1)
8
Chris Dutch Sandoval
3d ago

I thought the liberals have been telling them that they need to speak up and then take action if they are ignored or not given what they want? Well this is what they are doing. What did people expect when you tell a generation that they can’t punish their kids. We are now in the second generation of this.

Reply
4
nunya business
3d ago

There is NO SUCH THING AS MENTAL HEALTH, THAT TERM IS THE SAME AS CONSPIRACY THEORY, THEY ARE USED FOR CONTROL.

Reply
4
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Fact-checking Marco Rubio claim that no guns used in mass shootings were bought online

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio said stringent gun regulations would not prevent crimes like the May 24 shooting in Uvalde, Texas. “There hasn’t been a single of these mass shootings that have been purchased at a gun show or on the internet,” Rubio said on May 25. “If people want to do it, we can have that debate, but don’t link it to these horrible events. They have nothing to do with it.”
UVALDE, TX
MarketRealist

How Many Mass Shootings Happened Under Trump?

While many are struggling for answers as yet another mass shooting in the U.S. took the lives of at least 21 people, this time mainly children, some Trump supporters claim that there weren't any mass shootings in the years that he was president, which is false. How many mass shootings happened under Trump?
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

States with the most gun violence share one trait

There's one thing that is indisputable in the available data on gun violence: Where there are more guns, there are more gun deaths. This is true despite Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's attempt to explain away gun deaths by comparing them to gun violence in Chicago.
TEXAS STATE
Salon

There will be no gun control: For many white Americans, the idea of the gun is all they have left

This article originally appeared at ScheerPost. Used by permission. Guns were a ubiquitous part of my childhood. My grandfather, who had been a master sergeant in the Army, had a small arsenal in his house in Mechanic Falls, Maine. He gave me a bolt-action Springfield rifle when I was 7. By the time I was 10, I had graduated to a Winchester lever-action 30-30. I moved my way up the National Rifle Association's (NRA) Marksmanship Qualification Program, helped along by a summer camp where riflery was mandatory. Like many boys in rural America, I was fascinated by guns, although I disliked hunting. Two decades as a reporter in war zones, however, resulted in a deep aversion to weapons. I saw what they did to human bodies. I inherited my grandfather's guns and gave them to my uncle.
POLITICS
TheWrap

‘The View': Joy Behar Says Gun Laws Will Definitely Change ‘Once Black People Get Guns in This Country’

Joy Behar got blunt on Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” saying that if more Black people in the country owned guns, politicians would enact gun reform much quicker. The hosts spent most of the Hot Topics discussion on gun reform once more, as they regularly have been since the horrific killing of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. In the days following the mass shooting, the women at the table have offered their thoughts on what will actually prompt congress to act, suggesting this week that gun advocates be forced to see “these graphic photographs of what these guns do to little kids bodies.”
UVALDE, TX
Salon

Fox News host "goes rogue" — calls for gun control live on-air

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Following the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas — an attack that left 19 children and two teachers dead — Fox News and other right-wing media outlets have been pushing a Democrats-want-to-take-your-guns narrative. But Fox News host Arthel Neville had a different tone when, on Sunday, May 29, she covered President Joe Biden's visit to Uvalde and called for gun law reform.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Columbine High School#Guns#School Shooting#Congress#Npr
The Independent

Video re-emerges of Ted Cruz grinning as he fries bacon on same gun model used by Texas school shooter

As Ted Cruz faces criticism for his response to the mass shooting that left 19 children and 2 adults dead in Uvalde, Texas, a video has re-emerged showing the Republican senator frying and eating bacon on the same type of gun apparently used by the shooter.In the 2015 clip, which was released while he was running for president, Mr Cruz smirkingly introduces a method for cooking breakfast: wrapping strips of bacon around the muzzle of an AR-15 assault-style rifle and “cooking” it with the heat of gunfire.“Mmmm,” he says, eating the results, “machine-gun bacon.”It has been reported that two...
UVALDE, TX
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Parkland survivor David Hogg shuts down Marjorie Taylor Greene on guns: ‘Don’t have time to help you go viral’

Parkland massacre survivor David Hogg has slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene for “attacking survivors” of mass shootings as pressure grows on lawmakers to take action over the nation’s escalating gun violence.Gun control activist Mr Hogg sparred with the far-right Georgia congresswoman on Twitter on Sunday, accusing her of trying to use him to “go viral” and to raise funds for her own campaign.Mr Hogg cofounded the gun control advocacy group March For Our Lives in 2018 after surviving the mass shooting where 17 people were killed and 17 more injured in a mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School...
GEORGIA STATE
Popular Science

Popular Science

