How ‘Moon Knight’ Costume Designer Built Hero Suits Using Jersey Knit and 3D Printing

Click here to read the full article.

Meghan Kasperlik, costume designer on Marvel’s newest limited series “ Moon Knight ,” was tasked for creating the looks for these new additions to Marvel’s vast universe. A key costume was bringing the Moon Knight outfit to life.

Kasperlik’s labor intensive process included working with a metalsmith, 3-D printing and piecing together layers of fabric with different patterns and textures (the Moon Knight costume features 45 different pattern pieces in just one arm), and incorporating hieroglyphic messages throughout the various costume pieces.

Designing the Mummy Moon Knight Costume

“I met with Oscar early on, and we had a more in-depth conversation about what he really wanted in the costume. I wanted to make sure the suit was fully functional and that he could move around in the suit.

“The most exciting thing is that Oscar said, ‘I just want to feel like Superman.’ He wanted to feel really strong.’ So, it was about taking the age-old mummy wrapping and making it this very strong regal costume, and that’s when the armor came into play. I also mixed up the patterns and the textures so the legs were not skin tight and they had a little movement and they showed his leg in this masculine way.

“As for the color, that was a very big conversation because in the comic it says Moon Knight wears white so they can see him coming. Working with the Marvel team, that gray was always there. I asked if we should put more white in there? That’s where the layering of the texture came in. We used 3D printing so you could have the light in there and it would give depth to the fabric. I didn’t want it to be a flat color because gray can go flat so quickly.

“The fabric is actually a four-way stretch Euro jersey. A lot of the time when we do superhero costumes we use that jersey because they can stretch and move exactly how you need it to function. The fabric is the Euro jersey that we then 3D printed Different textures and different colors onto it. So there’s, and there are different depths to the 3d print, meaning some of the texture on it was a little lower and flatter to the fabric, and some of it was raised a little higher, so it mixed up the fabrics that were printed.

“With the pattern, the design that was printed in them, that is what gave that amazing depth and texture to the costume.”