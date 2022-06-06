ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holt County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Holt, Wheeler by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-06 13:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local...

alerts.weather.gov

Related
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Custer, Logan, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Blaine; Custer; Logan; Thomas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LOGAN...NORTHWESTERN CUSTER...WESTERN BLAINE AND EASTERN THOMAS COUNTIES At 657 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Halsey, or 14 miles east of Thedford, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dunning, Halsey, Hawley Flats and Natwick. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 213 and 242. Highway 83 between mile markers 136 and 152. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BLAINE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Brown, Loup, Rock by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in North Platte. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for north central Nebraska. Target Area: Blaine; Brown; Loup; Rock A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Rock, Loup, southeastern Brown and northern Blaine Counties through 815 PM CDT At 710 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northeast of Halsey, or 13 miles west of Brewster, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Brewster, Calamus Reservoir State Recreation Area, Fox Bayou, Almeria Meadow State Wildlife Management Area, Horseshoe Bend Lake, Hannamon Bayou Campground, Nunda Shoal Campground, Hawley Flats and Valley View Flat Campground. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 130 and 151. Highway 2 near mile marker 230. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BLAINE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blaine, Custer, Logan, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 19:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blaine; Custer; Logan; Thomas THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN LOGAN NORTHWESTERN CUSTER...WESTERN BLAINE AND EASTERN THOMAS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for central, north central and west central Nebraska. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service North Platte.
BLAINE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blaine, Brown, Loup, Rock by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 18:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blaine; Brown; Loup; Rock The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Rock County in north central Nebraska Northern Loup County in north central Nebraska Southeastern Brown County in north central Nebraska Northeastern Blaine County in north central Nebraska * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 653 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northwest of Brewster, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rose, Fox Bayou, Duff, Hawley Flats and Johnsons Corner. This includes Highway 183 between mile markers 137 and 159. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BLAINE COUNTY, NE

