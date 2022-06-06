Special Weather Statement issued for Holt, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in North Platte. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for north central Nebraska. Target Area: Blaine; Brown; Loup; Rock A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Rock, Loup, southeastern Brown and northern Blaine Counties through 815 PM CDT At 710 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northeast of Halsey, or 13 miles west of Brewster, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Brewster, Calamus Reservoir State Recreation Area, Fox Bayou, Almeria Meadow State Wildlife Management Area, Horseshoe Bend Lake, Hannamon Bayou Campground, Nunda Shoal Campground, Hawley Flats and Valley View Flat Campground. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 130 and 151. Highway 2 near mile marker 230. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
