Special Weather Statement issued for Holt, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Blaine; Custer; Logan; Thomas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LOGAN...NORTHWESTERN CUSTER...WESTERN BLAINE AND EASTERN THOMAS COUNTIES At 657 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Halsey, or 14 miles east of Thedford, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dunning, Halsey, Hawley Flats and Natwick. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 213 and 242. Highway 83 between mile markers 136 and 152. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BLAINE COUNTY, NE ・ 1 HOUR AGO