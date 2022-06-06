ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lake by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-06 14:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Flagler, Inland Flagler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 20:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-09 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Flagler; Inland Flagler A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Flagler County through 830 PM EDT At 809 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Bunnell, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bunnell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Citrus, Hernando, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 13:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Citrus; Hernando; Sumter The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Citrus County in west central Florida West central Sumter County in central Florida North central Hernando County in west central Florida * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 122 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of North Brooksville, or 9 miles northeast of Brooksville, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Nobleton, Croom, Suburban Acres, Floral City and Istachatta. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy