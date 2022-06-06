ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana man gets new start after prison release

By Jordan Lippincott
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMETAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A Louisiana man who was formerly incarcerated for more than twenty years in state prison is getting a new start. The Baton Rouge native was granted parole last month under Act 122, a new law that allows offenders sentenced to more than 30 years in prison to...

Louisiana man sentenced to 26 years in federal prison for drug possession

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, June 3, 2022, 43-year-old Antoyn A. Wordlaw was sentenced to 26 years in federal prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. According to authorities, Louisiana State Police received a call from a company in Delhi, La. on July 6, 2021, stating there were narcotics found in an employee locker room.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Faces up to 10 Years in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Theft of More than $40,000 in Social Security Funds

Louisiana Man Faces up to 10 Years in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Theft of More than $40,000 in Social Security Funds. Louisiana – On June 8, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that John Edward Jones, age 42, of New Orleans, Louisiana, pled guilty to Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
WATCH: DOJ opens civil investigation into the Louisiana State Police

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) is opening a pattern or practice civil investigation into the Louisiana State Police (LSP), marking the fifth pattern investigation under the Biden Administration. This investigation is to determine if LSP engages in a pattern or practice of violation of the constitution or federal law.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Insurance Agent Arrested for Fraud After Allegedly Accepting Premiums and not Securing Policies

Louisiana Insurance Agent Arrested for Fraud After Allegedly Accepting Premiums and not Securing Policies. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on June 8, 2022, that the LSP Insurance Fraud and Auto Theft (IFAT) Unit received a criminal complaint from the Louisiana Department of Insurance in January 2022. (DOI). Trampus Wagoner, 47, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was accused of engaging in fraudulent activities by accepting insurance premiums from customers without securing insurance policies on their behalf, according to the complaint. According to a State Police investigation, Wagoner accepted premiums from numerous customers but never obtained insurance policies on their behalf. Victims were defrauded of more than $39,000 as a result of Wagoner’s actions.
Here’s where to celebrate Juneteenth 2022 around Baton Rouge

Over the last couple of years, the U.S. has played catch up with its understanding of the significance of Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating June 19, 1865, the day when news of the Emancipation Proclamation reached slaves in Galveston, Texas—a full two-and-a-half years after it was signed by President Abraham Lincoln. Just last year, Juneteenth was finally recognized as both a federal holiday and as a state holiday in Louisiana.
Two juveniles shot, one killed in Algiers shooting

NEW ORLEANS — A 16-year-old male is dead and a 17-year-old female is in the hospital after a late Wednesday night shooting in Algiers. The NOPD says officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 1900 block of Hendee Street at around 10:20 Wednesday night. They then located the two juvenile victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
Body discovered near downtown Baton Rouge, police investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A body was found near downtown Baton Rouge Wednesday night, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed the body of a woman was discovered near the 800 block of St. Louis Street, not far from Government Street, around 9:30 p.m. on June 8.
Suspected meth dealer among those arrested in Lafourche Parish

RACELAND, La. (BRPROUD) – The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Craig Theriot, 44, of Larose, and Jerilyn Truxillo, 38, of Lockport this week. Theriot is a suspected meth dealer and LPSO considers Truxillo to be his associate. Theriot was taken into custody on Monday, June 6 after a...
Police: Two suspects at large following Planet Beach theft

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people who walked into a Planet Beach and stole cash from an employee’s purse are wanted by authorities for this incident and other acts of theft, police say. According to the Gonzales Police Department (GPD), the suspects pictured in the image below committed...
Louisiana man faces federal charges after threatening to kill Florida congresswoman, prosecutors say

WALKER - A man from Livingston Parish is facing a potential prison sentence after he allegedly left threatening voicemails for a legislator from another state. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a warrant was issued for the arrest of 66-year-old Charles Germany on a charge of interstate transmission of a threat after he contacted Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy's office in Washington, D.C. on May 27.
Sheriff: Women caught looting hotel closed since Hurricane Ida

GALLIANO - Deputies arrested a pair of women after they were allegedly caught looting a hotel that's been closed since Hurricane Ida ripped through southeast Louisiana over nine months ago. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said the business's owner spotted the women June 3 inside the Galliano hotel, which had...
Baton Rouge man arrested for allegedly selling fake insurance

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — An insurance investigation that started in January leads to a Baton Rouge man behind bars. According to the Louisiana State Police (LSP), 47-year-old Trampus Wagoner was arrested after engaging in fraudulent activities by accepting insurance premiums from customers without securing actual policies for them, defrauding the victims over $39,000.
