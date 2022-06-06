State baseball tournament begins Monday
Below are the matchups for central Pennsylvania high school baseball teams as the state tournament begins Monday afternoon. The matchups only reflect those involving local schools. A full bracket can be viewed at the PIAA’s web site .
CLASS A
First Round – Monday, June 6
Rockwood at Bishop McCort (Point Stadium, 6:00 p.m.)
Williamsburg at Southern Fulton (4:30 p.m.)
Rochester at DuBois Central Catholic (Showers Field, 6:30 p.m.)
CLASS 2A
First Round – Monday, June 6
Portage at Everett (2:00 p.m.)
Riverside at Mount Union (4:00 p.m.)
CLASS 3A
First Round – Monday, June 6
Penns Valley at Punxsutawney (Showers Field, 4:00 p.m.)
Mohawk at Central (4:00 p.m.)
Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.
CLASS 4A
First Round – Monday, June 6
Montour at Bellefonte (Bald Eagle High, 4:00 p.m.)
Somerset at West Mifflin (4:00 p.m.)
CLASS 6A
Upper St. Clair at Altoona (Mansion Park, 4:00 p.m.)
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.
Comments / 0