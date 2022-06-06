ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State baseball tournament begins Monday

By Andrew Clay
 3 days ago

Below are the matchups for central Pennsylvania high school baseball teams as the state tournament begins Monday afternoon. The matchups only reflect those involving local schools. A full bracket can be viewed at the PIAA’s web site .

CLASS A
First Round – Monday, June 6
Rockwood at Bishop McCort (Point Stadium, 6:00 p.m.)
Williamsburg at Southern Fulton (4:30 p.m.)
Rochester at DuBois Central Catholic (Showers Field, 6:30 p.m.)

CLASS 2A
First Round – Monday, June 6
Portage at Everett (2:00 p.m.)
Riverside at Mount Union (4:00 p.m.)

CLASS 3A
First Round – Monday, June 6
Penns Valley at Punxsutawney (Showers Field, 4:00 p.m.)
Mohawk at Central (4:00 p.m.)

CLASS 4A
First Round – Monday, June 6
Montour at Bellefonte (Bald Eagle High, 4:00 p.m.)
Somerset at West Mifflin (4:00 p.m.)

CLASS 6A
Upper St. Clair at Altoona (Mansion Park, 4:00 p.m.)

