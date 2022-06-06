Davis loses heartbreaker in 6A boys soccer title game

Rare Find: Two Adjacent, Oversized Homesites in Old Town Park City!. 1120 & 1124 Park Ave in Park City, Utah 84060 | .14 Acres. A rare find in Old Town: 2 contiguous properties located only 3.5 blocks from Main Street and Park City Mountain's Town Lift. Together, these parcels are the equivalent of THREE Old Town homesites, measuring 75’ x 75’, flat terrain, easy-to-build, with open space behind and a just a quick walk to Miner's Hospital, City Park, and the trail system. One of the sites is home to an existing and charming historic miner's cottage, built in 1904, epitomizing the character of Park City's rich, silver mining history, and the other is a vacant parcel offering the opportunity to incorporate and expand the redesign of the historic remodel. Imagine sitting on your front porch watching Park City's nostalgic 4th of July and Miner's Day parades, or simply enjoying the views of the ski runs at Park City Mountain and the spectacular Utah sunsets from your west-facing orientation. The prevailing cottage must be preserved and integrated into your new custom home, so this is your chance to realize the dream of designing a legacy property that embodies the memory of the mining days and the distinctive architecture of the early 1900s. Don’t miss the opportunity to create your dream home in the heart of Old Town Park City! Offered at $3,850,000.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO