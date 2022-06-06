ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis County, UT

Davis loses heartbreaker in 6A boys soccer title game

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a storybook ending for one high school boys soccer team. Unfortunately for the Davis Darts, they were on the wrong side of the dramatic conclusion of the Class 6A state championship game. Davis fell in the final seconds to Herriman of the 6A title contest May 25...

Farmington coach recognized with first Goodness Grant

FARMINGTON– After hosting his 19th game of basketball for special needs students on Feb. 12, Farmington High School athletic director and basketball coach Kasey Walkenhurst received the first Goodness Grant from Awardco on May 3 for his dedication and service in Davis County. Awardco, a company partnered with Amazon,...
Dried up: Where does Utah’s drought stand?

UTAH (ABC4) – As the summer season is almost upon us, triple-digit heat and dry air continue to plague Utah’s ongoing drought. The Utah Division of Water Resources says currently, the majority of the state is experiencing unprecedented drought. Currently, 99.8% of Utah experiencing “severe” or “extreme” drought conditions and 5.71% of Utah is in […]
WARNING: Mountain lion sighted in Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – Residents in the Pleasant Grove area have reported a mountain lion sighting. Pleasant Grove Animal Control said earlier this week, that the mountain lion was sighted in the area of 2600 N 900 W. The Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is aware and is actively trying to trap the animal, […]
6 can't miss hiking trails in Utah County

This story is sponsored by Explore Utah Valley. Utah can be known for many things, but make no mistake–the outdoors is the bread and butter that makes the Beehive state what it is. Throngs of tourists and new residents are coming to check out the amazing landscapes and mountains, especially in Utah County.
UPDATE: Missing boy found by Orem police

UPDATE: TUESDAY, 6/7/22, 8:56 P.M. OREM, Utah (ABC4) – The Orem Police Department said the missing boy was found Tuesday night. ———————————————————————————————————————- OREM, Utah (ABC4) – The Orem Police Department is searching for a young boy with autism that went missing. According to a Facebook post, the young boy was last seen in the area […]
A brief history of Latter-day Saint women’s cookbooks

Latter-day Saint women have pioneered many food traditions. Although they are best known for funeral potatoes, scholars have studied their involvement in the American canning tradition or bread baking. As Latter-day Saint pioneer women trekked across the plains into the Salt Lake Valley, they talked about flour. Scholar Kris Wright...
#Heartbreaker
Snyder’s Jazz exit, Lee’s election claims, Utah Lake countersuit

During a C-SPAN appearance, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, embraces baseless claims about fraud in the 2020 election. A Brigham Young University ecologist countersues the backers of a plan to build islands in Utah Lake, saying their lawsuit is an attempt to silence him. The head of the NAACP of Utah asks the Department of Justice to investigate allegations of harassment and discrimination by the Salt Lake City School Board. And, after eight years, Quin Snyder steps down as head coach of the Utah Jazz, leaving a star player “unsettled.”
Utah Forecast: It’s hot and getting hotter

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – As we get closer to the weekend, the temperatures are going to continue to climb. The high pressure that is camped out of most of the southwestern United States is bringing the heat and making sure there is no moisture relief in sight. We’ll see temperatures well above our seasonal average continuing until Monday when a low-pressure system dips in to cool things off for a little bit.
Boots of missing Idaho man found in Utah

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The boots of a missing 19-year-old who’s been missing for almost two weeks were found on his property. According to East Idaho News, the shoes of Dylan Rounds were found behind a dirt pile on the 19-year-old’s property. Rounds lives by himself in a camp trailer on a remote […]
Parents honor memory of 10-year-old Grace Grunander

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Grace Grunander’s parents describe her as the kindest person they know, the protector of her younger siblings, and a friend to everyone she met. Megan Grunander, Grace’s mother, said Grace regularly made friendship bracelets and gave them to her friends and classmates to let people know she was there and cared […]
Hunt takes over as CTE director, Poll fills role at Catalyst

KAYSVILLE—There’s some shuffling going on in the Davis School District this fall, as Brian Hunt moves from his position as principal at the Davis Catalyst Center to CTE (Career and Technical Education) Director and Tyler Poll switches from principal at North Davis Junior High to take Hunt’s place.
The heat is on!

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! High pressure continues to build and that means temperatures will jump above average for the remainder of the work week! On Wednesday, we’ll see highs along the Wasatch Front climb into the upper 80s with maybe a few spots hitting 90, including potentially in Salt Lake City. Down south, […]
Best Avocado Toast in Salt Lake

Why avocados are so important, learning from pioneers about supply shortages, and why we need a downtown food hub. For millennials (and myself), the abrupt enormous price hike of avocados has been the most frightening aspect of our food supply chain shortages. Now that it’s summertime and Covid appears at least to be on temporary hold, the culture of young adults who want to eat avo-toast while sipping a cold brew at local restaurants might actually not be wearing masks. Instead, they will be wearing beards, tattoos, and yoga pants.
Outdoor Retailer show prepares to decamp Denver for Salt Lake City

The world's top outdoor brands anchored their tent stakes in Denver for the last time this week, as the industry holds its final trade show there before decamping for Salt Lake City.Why it matters: The twice-yearly gathering boasts a $45 million local annual impact and the show's arrival in Denver coincides with a broader economic development effort to establish the state as an outdoor recreation hub for companies.Driving the news: The owner of Outdoor Retailer announced in March that the show would return to its former home in Utah in January 2023, after a five-year run at the Colorado Convention...
Utah drought persists as temperatures rise this week

Summer weather is coming on strong this week in Utah as several parts of the state will be experiencing high temperatures nearing the 100-degree mark over the weekend. Park City’s highs could crest the 80-degree mark this weekend, and Heber could see temperatures as high as 96 degrees. Salt Lake City will see the heat as well, with an expected high of 99 degrees on Saturday.
Three Utah cities rank top 10 in the U.S. for overpriced houses

Housing prices in Utah are so far above historic trend lines, that three cities are currently among the 10 most overpriced markets in the country. That's based on a new analysis from Florida Atlantic University. Driving the news: Average home prices at the end of April were about 56–65% higher than expected, according to the report which compared actual average prices to long-term pricing trends.By the numbers: Ogden was the third most-inflated market in the country, topped only by Boise, Idaho, and Austin, Texas.Provo ranked No. 7, with an average home price of $585,024, 57% above the analysis' expected average...
Rare Find: Two Adjacent, Oversized Homesites in Old Town Park City, Utah!

Rare Find: Two Adjacent, Oversized Homesites in Old Town Park City!. 1120 & 1124 Park Ave in Park City, Utah 84060 | .14 Acres. A rare find in Old Town: 2 contiguous properties located only 3.5 blocks from Main Street and Park City Mountain's Town Lift. Together, these parcels are the equivalent of THREE Old Town homesites, measuring 75’ x 75’, flat terrain, easy-to-build, with open space behind and a just a quick walk to Miner's Hospital, City Park, and the trail system. One of the sites is home to an existing and charming historic miner's cottage, built in 1904, epitomizing the character of Park City's rich, silver mining history, and the other is a vacant parcel offering the opportunity to incorporate and expand the redesign of the historic remodel. Imagine sitting on your front porch watching Park City's nostalgic 4th of July and Miner's Day parades, or simply enjoying the views of the ski runs at Park City Mountain and the spectacular Utah sunsets from your west-facing orientation. The prevailing cottage must be preserved and integrated into your new custom home, so this is your chance to realize the dream of designing a legacy property that embodies the memory of the mining days and the distinctive architecture of the early 1900s. Don’t miss the opportunity to create your dream home in the heart of Old Town Park City! Offered at $3,850,000.
