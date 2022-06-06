ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightning forward Brayden Point out for Game 4 vs. Rangers

By Zac Wassink
 3 days ago
Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Lightning avoided a potential catastrophe and defeated the New York Rangers 3-2 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final on Sunday to decrease New York's lead in the series to 2-1. Tampa Bay was hoping to offer fans some good news regarding the status of center Brayden Point for Game 4 on Tuesday, but it wasn't to be.

According to Sportsnet and Greg Wyshynski of ESPN, Point has been ruled out for at least Game 4 due to the unspecified lower-body injury he suffered during Game 7 of the Lightning's first-round series victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs. While the 26-year-old hasn't played since suffering what appeared to be a setback regarding his right leg, he has been skating after team practices and was on the ice for Monday's optional skate.

However, head coach Jon Cooper admitted last week that the Lightning were "planning to play without" Point against the Rangers moving forward.

"Pointer is playing hockey again. We just don't know if it's this season, next season [or] this round," Cooper remarked at that time. "Is he improving daily? Yes. But it's way too soon to tell now if he's going to be able to play or not. I think the worst of it is over for him now."

Per ESPN stats, Point finished the regular season second on the team with 28 goals. He also contributed 30 assists across 66 games and then added two goals and two assists in the playoffs before his injury.

