SALT LAKE CITY — Police say a man that shot and killed a man in a parked car at a Salt Lake lot while free on bail and a fugitive — is now in police custody. Detectives with Salt Lake City Police Department said in a release that 41-year-old Jared Lance, was found and arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder for a fatal shooting just before noon on Sunday, May 29. Lance, a fugitive on a federal warrant, was awaiting trial on a previous felony charge.

1 DAY AGO