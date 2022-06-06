More than a dozen test positive for COVID-19 after attending Mackinac Policy Conference

(WWJ) – More than a dozen people have now tested positive for COVID-19 following the Mackinac Policy Conference last week.

Officials at the Detroit Regional Chamber, which puts on the event, tell WWJ they are aware of 15 cases of the virus so far in people who attended the conference on the island and were diagnosed in the days after the event.

Among those to test positive is Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who was at the conference and tweeted Monday that he has COVID.

The chamber says all those who have tested positive are asymptomatic or experiencing mild symptoms.

All 1,347 Conference attendees and support staff submitted the required proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test to attend the Conference.

The Chamber has set up a hotline and is encouraging those who've been diagnosed to give them a call or text at 313-550-7827 so they can reach out to their close contacts.