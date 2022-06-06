Firefighters extinguish bamboo fire in Baltimore County

House Fire, Frizzellburg Rd. Westminster, Md. (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Westminster, Md (KM) A lightning strike is being labeled the cause of a house fire in Carroll County early Thursday morning. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office says just after 2:45 AM, fire fighters were dispatched...
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. Sometime between Friday, June 3 and 4:45 a.m. on Monday, June 6, an individual entered a home in the 7800-block of Beverly Avenue in Hillendale (21234) and stole clothing, a television, and other household items. At 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, two individuals attempted to …
LANCASTER, Pa. — Update, 11:55 a.m.: Manheim Township Police say a 33-year-old Ephrata man that was operating the box truck died in the crash, which occurred at 4:11 a.m. on the 2000 block of Lititz Pike. The truck left the roadway on the eastern side, struck two utility poles,...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County Police are seeking public assistance in identifying a vehicle of interest in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in Ellicott City over the weekend.
Investigators believe a white Jeep Wrangler struck and killed 54-year-old Michael Fitzpatrick at 11 p.m. Sunday on Old Frederick Road near Weatherstone Drive. Police believe the victim was walking along the roadway when he was struck.
Fitzpatrick’s body was found Monday morning on the side of the road, along with a piece of the Jeep’s white fender nearby.
Police said they obtained video from a nearby residence that showed a white Jeep Wrangler near the scene. They expect that the vehicle has front-end damage, likely on the passenger’s side.
Investigators are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information. Anyone with information or doorbell video in the area is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man shattered a woman’s car window and assaulted her in a road rage incident Tuesday afternoon on I-895 in Baltimore City, the Maryland Transportation Authority said.
MDTA officers responded at 1:18 p.m. to northbound I-895, where they found a grey Chevy Sonic with a shattered back window.
The victim told police the driver of a blue BMW sedan exited his vehicle and smashed her back window, and when she exited her car, the enraged driver reportedly tried to take her cell phone and then pushed her to the ground.
Police provided these images of the suspect in an attempt to identify him:
MDTA Police I-895 Investigation 2Credit: MDTAMDTA Police I-895 Investigation 1Credit: MDTA
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone able to identify the suspect is asked to call MDTA Police at 443-915-7763.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A large tree toppled and fell through a Woodlawn home Wednesday night, leaving serious damage after a storm passed through the area.
Homeowner Melvin told WJZ the tree fell from his neighbor’s property, crushing part of his roof and knocking down a power line. Two bedrooms inside the house were pierced and water flooded in.
Melvin said he was very fortunate that he wasn’t in bed, but in the living room at the time the tree fell. He and his family were able to leave the home unscathed.
Storms moving through central Maryland closed roads, canceled high-profile concerts and games, and flooded some areas Wednesday night.
A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County until 2:00 a.m., and a Flood Warning was issued for Anne Arundel, Howard, and Prince Georges counties until 11:45 p.m.
Baltimore and Howard counties were briefly placed under a tornado warning that ended at 9 p.m.
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of the Attorney General is investigating a fatal crash following an attempted traffic stop and police pursuit in Prince George’s County on Wednesday morning. At approximately 6:30 a.m., a Prince George’s County police officer observed two...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men killed in this week’s quadruple shooting in northeast Baltimore were identified Thursday as 19-year-old Craig Phillips Jr. and 22-year-old Darren Barnes.
Phillips and Barnes were two of the four men shot when someone opened fire at the group as they sat outside a home in the 5500 block of Plainfield Avenue about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Baltimore Police said.
Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene and Phillips died of his injuries at a local hospital. The two other victims, ages 18 and 23, survived. Their conditions were not immediately known Thursday morning.
Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives...
PASADENA, Md. – Residents of Pasadena, Maryland’s Sunset Beach community were forced to call 911 on Tuesday May 31st at 6:00 PM due to a physical altercation between two mail carriers on Rugby Road. According to an anonymous witness, her grandson spotted the two mail carriers driving their...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As heavy rain sweeps through Maryland, Howard County is taking precautions under a flash flood warning.
The county has closed several roads due to downed trees and flooding, mostly around the Ellicott City and Columbia areas. The county, along with Baltimore County, was briefly placed under a Tornado Warning, which expired at 9 p.m.
Three vehicles were stranded in knee-deep water in Ellicott City at the 4000 block of Brittany Drive, officials said. The county advised residents not to underestimate driving through water on the road.
Three vehicles are stranded in standing water in the 4000 block of Brittany Drive in...
A burglar is at large in Maryland after allegedly stealing personal items from multiple families during a string of thefts in Harford County, the sheriff’s office announced. Overnight between Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4, members of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of thefts and a burglary in the area of the town of Joppa.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The president of the Gardenville community association said she feels lucky to be alive after a mass shooting on Plainfield Avenue just steps from her home Tuesday evening.
“I pulled into my driveway, and I heard the pop, pop, pop, pop, pop. I thought it was fireworks earlier and then said, ‘No! That’s gunfire,’” Patricia told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren.
She asked that we not use her last name for safety reasons.
“I was very, very upset and hurt,” Patricia said. “I’m praying for the people and the families that are affected by this. I had just come down the...
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. - Heavy rain and storms moved across the D.C. region Wednesday night into Thursday morning bringing flooding to parts of the area and causing a popular Howard County concert venue to cancel a show. The severe weather moved across the area beginning Wednesday evening and finishing with...
