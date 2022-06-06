ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Firefighters extinguish bamboo fire in Baltimore County

By Rushaad Hayward
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17KrJv_0g29QWqG00

The Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company in Baltimore County put out a bamboo fire Monday afternoon.

Fire crews worked to battle the fire in the 14400 block of Old York Road.

Water tankers were needed because there were no fire hydrants in the area.

The large bamboo field required 1,000 gallons of water to put out the fire.

No one was hurt and there is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.

Comments / 0

Related
wfmd.com

Lighting Strike Cause Of House Fire In Carroll County

House Fire, Frizzellburg Rd. Westminster, Md. (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Westminster, Md (KM) A lightning strike is being labeled the cause of a house fire in Carroll County early Thursday morning. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office says just after 2:45 AM, fire fighters were dispatched...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Homeowner interrupts White Marsh burglary, two robberies reported in Rosedale

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. Sometime between Friday, June 3 and 4:45 a.m. on Monday, June 6, an individual entered a home in the 7800-block of Beverly Avenue in Hillendale (21234) and stole clothing, a television, and other household items. At 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, two individuals attempted to … Continue reading "Homeowner interrupts White Marsh burglary, two robberies reported in Rosedale" The post Homeowner interrupts White Marsh burglary, two robberies reported in Rosedale appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore County, MD
Accidents
City
Towson, MD
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Vehicle Of Interest Sought In Fatal Ellicott City Hit-And-Run

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County Police are seeking public assistance in identifying a vehicle of interest in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in Ellicott City over the weekend. Investigators believe a white Jeep Wrangler struck and killed 54-year-old Michael Fitzpatrick at 11 p.m. Sunday on Old Frederick Road near Weatherstone Drive. Police believe the victim was walking along the roadway when he was struck. Fitzpatrick’s body was found Monday morning on the side of the road, along with a piece of the Jeep’s white fender nearby. Police said they obtained video from a nearby residence that showed a white Jeep Wrangler near the scene. They expect that the vehicle has front-end damage, likely on the passenger’s side. Investigators are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information. Anyone with information or doorbell video in the area is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Road Rager Smashed Window, Assaulted Woman Ahead Of Baltimore Harbor Tunnel, Officials Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man shattered a woman’s car window and assaulted her in a road rage incident Tuesday afternoon on I-895 in Baltimore City, the Maryland Transportation Authority said. MDTA officers responded at 1:18 p.m. to northbound I-895, where they found a grey Chevy Sonic with a shattered back window. The victim told police the driver of a blue BMW sedan exited his vehicle and smashed her back window, and when she exited her car, the enraged driver reportedly tried to take her cell phone and then pushed her to the ground. Police provided these images of the suspect in an attempt to identify him: MDTA Police I-895 Investigation 2Credit: MDTAMDTA Police I-895 Investigation 1Credit: MDTA An investigation is ongoing. Anyone able to identify the suspect is asked to call MDTA Police at 443-915-7763.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hydrants#Firefighters#Bamboo
CBS Baltimore

Tree Falls On Woodlawn Home After Storm Passes Through

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A large tree toppled and fell through a Woodlawn home Wednesday night, leaving serious damage after a storm passed through the area. Homeowner Melvin told WJZ the tree fell from his neighbor’s property, crushing part of his roof and knocking down a power line. Two bedrooms inside the house were pierced and water flooded in. Melvin said he was very fortunate that he wasn’t in bed, but in the living room at the time the tree fell. He and his family were able to leave the home unscathed. Storms moving through central Maryland closed roads, canceled high-profile concerts and games, and flooded some areas Wednesday night. A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County until 2:00 a.m., and a Flood Warning was issued for Anne Arundel, Howard, and Prince Georges counties until 11:45 p.m. Baltimore and Howard counties were briefly placed under a tornado warning that ended at 9 p.m.  
CBS Baltimore

Police Identify 2 Men Killed In Northeast Baltimore Quadruple Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men killed in this week’s quadruple shooting in northeast Baltimore were identified Thursday as 19-year-old Craig Phillips Jr. and 22-year-old Darren Barnes. Phillips and Barnes were two of the four men shot when someone opened fire at the group as they sat outside a home in the 5500 block of Plainfield Avenue about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Baltimore Police said. Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene and Phillips died of his injuries at a local hospital. The two other victims, ages 18 and 23, survived. Their conditions were not immediately known Thursday morning. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bay Net

Fight Breaks Out Between Mail Carriers In Anne Arundel County

PASADENA, Md. – Residents of Pasadena, Maryland’s Sunset Beach community were forced to call 911 on Tuesday May 31st at 6:00 PM due to a physical altercation between two mail carriers on Rugby Road. According to an anonymous witness, her grandson spotted the two mail carriers driving their...
PASADENA, MD
CBS Baltimore

Heavy Rain Closes Streets, Strands Cars And Floods Halsey Concert In Howard County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As heavy rain sweeps through Maryland, Howard County is taking precautions under a flash flood warning. The county has closed several roads due to downed trees and flooding, mostly around the Ellicott City and Columbia areas. The county, along with Baltimore County, was briefly placed under a Tornado Warning, which expired at 9 p.m. Three vehicles were stranded in knee-deep water in Ellicott City at the 4000 block of Brittany Drive, officials said. The county advised residents not to underestimate driving through water on the road. Three vehicles are stranded in standing water in the 4000 block of Brittany Drive in...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

‘Bullets Have No Name’: Neighbors Fearful, Pleading For Action After Northeast Baltimore Mass Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The president of the Gardenville community association said she feels lucky to be alive after a mass shooting on Plainfield Avenue just steps from her home Tuesday evening. “I pulled into my driveway, and I heard the pop, pop, pop, pop, pop. I thought it was fireworks earlier and then said, ‘No! That’s gunfire,’” Patricia told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. She asked that we not use her last name for safety reasons. “I was very, very upset and hurt,” Patricia said. “I’m praying for the people and the families that are affected by this. I had just come down the...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy