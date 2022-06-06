ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

TBI: Reward offered in search for Beauty Spot murder suspect

By Mackenzie Moore
 3 days ago

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities offered a $2,500 reward for information that leads to a Johnson City man wanted in connection to a first-degree murder investigation.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced Monday that police charged Bradley Miller, 43, with first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence on Saturday after the May 30 discovery that a woman’s body had been dumped along a gravel road near the Unaka Mountain Beauty Spot.

The woman, identified as Athena Saunders, 48, of Johnson City, had been Miller’s girlfriend, according to investigators. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear as Miller’s whereabouts are unknown. Saunders’ body is undergoing an autopsy, an initial news release revealed.

The TBI stated in a separate tweet that Miller has been added to the agency’s Most Wanted List . He should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the TBI.

Investigators described Miller as a white man with black hair and hazel eyes. The TBI reports he is 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds.

Those with information are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the UCSO at 423-743-1850.

993thex.com

Sheriff: Woman in East Tennessee found dead with ‘numerous dog bites’

East Tennessee investigators are attributing the death of a woman to an attack by a family dog. Sevier County officials announced the death of 70-year-old Debbie Boyd who was found dead at a home in Seymour and had suffered numerous dog bites. Officers observed two large Rottweilers in a fenced-in...
SEYMOUR, TN
wcyb.com

1 killed, 1 injured in Greene County crash, THP says

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — One person was killed and another was injured in a crash in Greene County Monday afternoon, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. Authorities said 80-year-old Rufus Mcamis, of Greeneville, was driving a Subaru Impreza in the area of 900 Rheatown Road when the vehicle crossed the center line. The Subaru then struck a Ford Mustang head-on, authorities said.
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Flames devour car-hauling trailer on I-81 in Marion

MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Flames from a burning tire spread to a trailer hauling vehicles in the northbound lane of I-81 Tuesday night. Officials with Marion Fire and EMS revealed that the driver pulled over near mile marker 44 and unhitched his tractor from the trailer, pulling it away from the fire as the blaze […]
MARION, VA
q95fm.net

Harlan County Man Arrested On Drug Charges

Officials with the Kentucky State Police announced the arrest of a Harlan County man on several drug charges on Monday. Troopers made a traffic stop on June 4th in the Bledsoe Community of Harlan County. Reports indicate that troopers saw a bag of what they believed to be marijuana, in...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
