(Radio Iowa) – Cindy Axne of West Des Moines — the only Democrat in Iowa’s congressional delegation — will face Republican Primary winner Zach Nunn in the General Election. The new third congressional district includes Des Moines and covers 21 counties. It has been considered one of the G-O-P’s pick-up opportunities as Republicans campaign to gain majority control of the U.S. House. “It’s been the most watched race since early last year, so I’m going to keep approaching it the way I have been approaching it, which is to just bring home the goods for the State of Iowa,” Axne says, “and do a great job on the official side and also get out and meet all the folks.”

WEST DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO