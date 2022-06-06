ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Details on Fourth in the Falls 2022 released

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This year’s free July 4 concert at the Fourth in the Falls Freedom Fest will be headlined by Jason Boland & The Stragglers. City of Wichita Falls officials said the band is one of the leading ambassadors...

WICHITA FALLS, TX
WICHITA FALLS, TX
WICHITA FALLS, TX
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Wichita Falls residents to host gun rally at courthouse

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After the mass shooting in Uvalde, one of the main topics on people’s minds is gun legislation. Now, the topic is being talked about on a wider scale in Texoma, with two gun rallies that share the same idea. The organizers believe the rallies...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Royal Estates reschedules Finish the Fight due to weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Royal Estates of Wichita Falls has postponed its Finish the Fight fundraiser that was scheduled for Wednesday due to weather. The event will now happen on June 17, 2022, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3908 Kell Boulevard West in Wichita Falls. Royal Estates officials will be celebrating local cancer survivors while raising money for the Texas Oncology Foundation, Inc.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
In Not Shocking News, Changes Coming to Wichita Falls Scooters After Complaints

I would have bet every penny in my bank account that something like this would have happened to these scooters. I'm letting folks know right now, if you enjoy these scooters in downtown Wichita Falls, you better speak up. This is just the beginning of the end (in my opinion), for you to enjoy riding these things in downtown Wichita Falls. Honestly, in my experience the past few months driving downtown. I have not had any problems with scooter drivers. I have had way more issues with people blowing through red lights on their bicycles downtown than someone riding these scooters.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
WFPD releases Click It or Ticket campaign results

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department released the results of their Click It or Ticket Memorial Day campaign on Thursday. Officers were out looking for seat belt violations for about two weeks. WFPD officials released the following campaign data:. Seat Belt Violations - 177. Child Seat...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Hours reduced for downtown WF scooters after complaints

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The electric scooters recently brought to downtown Wichita Falls are facing a bump in the road after people complained to city councilman Steve Jackson. City of Wichita Falls Director of Transportation John Burrus said the complaints raised Tuesday were the first he has received about...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
BBBS asking for more male mentors

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Big Brothers Big Sisters is asking for more men to step up and volunteer during Man up and Mentor month. For the month of June, BBBS officials are hoping to match more boys who have been waiting for a Big Brother. They said that even though school is out, the need for male mentors does not take a vacation.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Extreme heat heading into the weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will have a high of 92 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 75 with partly cloudy skies. We may see a stray shower or thunderstorm Thursday night. Friday, we will have a high of 100...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Sorry Wichita Falls, This Dude Is Not Giving Away Free Diapers

Listen parents, I know the thought of free diapers for those babies is too good to pass up, but this is a SCAM!. I really didn't think I needed to write this story, but it looks like I do. I have sadly seen FIVE of my friends share this similar link over the past week and I can't take it anymore. It looks like we have some fine folks from Zimbabwe trying to scam Wichita Falls citizens. They're using trading posts pages to do so.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Revitalization Committee changes Veterans Memorial Plaza location

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Plans for the final Veterans Memorial Plaza have been thrown a curveball after the Wichita Falls City Council finalized a plan Tuesday to move the plaza to the opposite side of the lake. “This is a veteran town,” Paul Carter, a veteran, said. “It is...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Duncan Oklahoma Will Host An Air Show This Year

In a real quick-hitting, get the info out there way, Duncan's Halliburton Field Airport will play host to the CAF Airpower History Tour for three straight days, November 7th, 8th, and 9th. If you've never been to a Commemorative Air Force show, things are a little different. Not only do...
DUNCAN, OK
A Third Internet Option Is Soon Coming To Lawton

Historically, AT&T has been an internet service provider to America since the earliest days of the web. They've been around forever. I briefly had their service when I lived close to downtown years ago, but when I moved to a more central location, well, the service was abhorrent. When I...
Chesterton Academy of Wichita Falls to open in August of 2023

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Chesterton Academy, a new catholic school opening in Wichita Falls in August of 2023, has raised some eyebrows after Notre Dame Catholic School closed its doors just last year. Lauren and Jacob Morath, the co-founders of the school, had their kids enrolled in Notre Dame...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Top Mispronounced Towns That Show You’re Not From Oklahoma

Living in Lawton, it's always easy to spot the newbies and most recent transplants to our community. They always refer to Cache Road as Cashay instead of Cash. The mistaken dialect is understandable, Oklahoma is full of oddly pronounced things, the towns being some of the most famously mispronounced names around.
LAWTON, OK
Sheppard AFB asks for help countering bird strikes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As Cattle Egrets make their annual springtime return to north Texas, Sheppard Air Force Base is desperately trying to minimize the risk of bird strikes by asking the community to report roosts to local authorities. It’s a little-known fact that in a battle between a...
WICHITA FALLS, TX

