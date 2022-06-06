Fort Worth Zoo brings back Member Monday for the month of June

FORT WORTH (KDAF) — Need something to do this summer? Why not go to the Fort Worth Zoo?

It’s June and officials with the Fort Worth Zoo are bringing back Member Mondays.

Every Monday throughout the month of June, the zoo will open at 9 a.m. for members and their guests. On top of that, Safari Splash will open early. Members can get free train and carousel rides throughout the day.

To learn more, including how you can sign up to be a member, click here.

