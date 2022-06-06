ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NSWC IHD employees receive top Navy civilian service awards

By For the Weekly
INDIAN HEAD, Md. — Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division employees Frank Tse and Scott Bumgarner, a native of Wake Forest, were honored with top civilian service awards, May 12.
Tse, Systems Engineering Department chief engineer, was awarded the Department of the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award, and Bumgarner, Lean Six Sigma Black Belt engineer, was honored with the Navy Civilian Service Achievement Medal.
The DON Meritorious Civilian Service Award is the third highest Navy civilian award and recognizes DON civilian employees for meritorious service or contributions resulting in high value or benefits for the Navy or the Marine Corps. The Navy Civilian Service Achievement Medal is the fifth highest Navy civilian award and honors DON and Marine Corps civilians whose sustained performance or specific achievement equates to the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal awarded to military personnel.
Bumgarner served as the command’s special projects manager and strategic planner from 2009 to 2020, where he drove senior leadership strategy, coordinated external messages and led strategic and tactical initiatives. He directed the command to craft a 10-year FY16 to FY25 growth strategy, which covered five goals and two supporting plans.
The scope of this plan included up to 35 simultaneously active initiatives. Within the first five fiscal years, the command grew by 467 personnel and 187 direct work-years towards the 400 work-year target.
He also led the conversion of inventory and implementation of the Operating Material and Supplies Enterprise Resource Planning module including securing external funding of all wall-to-wall inventories. Bumgarner currently serves as an engineer for Lean Six Sigma Black Belt.
NSWC IHD — a field activity of the Naval Sea Systems Command and part of the Navy’s Science and Engineering Establishment — is the leader in ordnance, energetics, and EOD solutions. The Division focuses on energetics research, development, testing, evaluation, in-service support, manufacturing and disposal; and provides warfighters solutions to detect, locate, access, identify, render safe, recover, exploit and dispose of explosive ordnance threats.

The Wake Weekly is a weekly, privately owned and independent newspaper based in Wake Forest, North Carolina, primarily covering Wake and Franklin counties. It is owned by Restoration NewsMedia.

