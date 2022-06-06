ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

2 cases of Legionnaires' disease possibly linked to Wake Forest hotel

RALEIGH — Wake County Public Health is alerting the community of two diagnosed cases of Legionella. Both individuals have received treatment and are recovering. Before they became ill, both visited the Clarion Pointe Wake Forest Hotel. The hotel is located at 12401 Wake Union Church Road in Wake Forest.
No additional personal information will be disclosed.
Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia caused by a type of bacteria called Legionella that are found usually in water.
Wake County encourages anyone who visited this hotel between May 1 through June 2 to monitor themselves for symptoms and seek medical care with their primary care physician or primary care clinic for legionella if symptoms do occur.
Anyone with questions can call Wake County Public Health at 919-250-1029. If no one answers this line over the weekend, please leave a message and someone will respond.
Wake County Public Health and Wake County Environmental Services, along with the North Carolina Division of Public Health, are currently investigating all potential sources of exposure to the Legionella bacteria in these two cases.
Legionnaires’ disease
This disease is a very serious type of pneumonia caused by breathing in small droplets of water that contain a bacteria called Legionella. The bacteria is not normally transmitted person to person. Exposure to Legionella is typically associated with large or complex water systems like those found in hotels, hospitals and cruise ships.
Signs and symptoms of Legionnaires’ disease include: cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches, headaches and fever.
Most healthy people who are exposed to the bacteria do not get sick. Being 50 years or older or having certain risk factors can in increase your chances of getting sick. These can include people who: Are current or former smokers; have chronic lung disease; have a weakened immune system from diseases like cancer, diabetes or kidney failure; and take medication that weakens their immune system.
Additional information about Legionella can be found here or by calling Wake County Health and Human Services at 919-250-1029.

Wake Forest, NC
The Wake Weekly is a weekly, privately owned and independent newspaper based in Wake Forest, North Carolina, primarily covering Wake and Franklin counties.

