Report: 49ers Excuse Garoppolo’s Absence From Minicamp

The team is still reportedly looking for trade partners for the quarterback as he rehabs from shoulder surgery.

The 49ers have excused quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s absence from minicamp, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero . Garoppolo has been rehabbing from shoulder surgery away from the team while San Francisco continues to look for a deal to trade the signal-caller and that will continue.

Garoppolo underwent shoulder surgery in March and won’t be able to throw until roughly July 4, according to a March report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter . San Francisco has been looking for a trade partner to deal the quarterback elsewhere but has yet to find one. John Lynch, the team’s general manager, told reporters on March 28 that the surgery and recovery timeline ultimately gave possible trade partners pause.

Despite not being able to find a trade partner, Lynch was clear that the 49ers would not release Garoppolo . He is set to cost the 49ers $26.95 million in 2022 cap space and if the team traded or released him, it would save the team $25.55 million.

Garoppolo, 30, threw for 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in ’21 during his 15 games played. The list of teams in need of a starting quarterback has shortened since the offseason began but it doesn’t look like the 49ers are giving up just yet.

