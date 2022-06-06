ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

Report: 49ers Excuse Garoppolo’s Absence From Minicamp

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33rYVr_0g29PjP200

The team is still reportedly looking for trade partners for the quarterback as he rehabs from shoulder surgery.

The 49ers have excused quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s absence from minicamp, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero . Garoppolo has been rehabbing from shoulder surgery away from the team while San Francisco continues to look for a deal to trade the signal-caller and that will continue.

Garoppolo underwent shoulder surgery in March and won’t be able to throw until roughly July 4, according to a March report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter . San Francisco has been looking for a trade partner to deal the quarterback elsewhere but has yet to find one. John Lynch, the team’s general manager, told reporters on March 28 that the surgery and recovery timeline ultimately gave possible trade partners pause.

Despite not being able to find a trade partner, Lynch was clear that the 49ers would not release Garoppolo . He is set to cost the 49ers $26.95 million in 2022 cap space and if the team traded or released him, it would save the team $25.55 million.

Garoppolo, 30, threw for 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in ’21 during his 15 games played. The list of teams in need of a starting quarterback has shortened since the offseason began but it doesn’t look like the 49ers are giving up just yet.

More NFL Coverage:

For more San Francisco 49ers coverage, go to All 49ers .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara, CA
Football
San Francisco, CA
Football
County
San Francisco, CA
Santa Clara, CA
Sports
City
Baker, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Sports
CBS Sports

Sean McVay says Odell Beckham Jr. crashed his wedding, hopes the All-Pro WR returns to Rams

Odell Beckham Jr. is currently a receiver without a team, but the pass-catcher does know a good time when he sees it. The All-Pro channeled his inner Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson and decided to make an impromptu appearance at a wedding over the weekend. However, it wasn't just any old wedding that Beckham decided to crash -- it was Rams head coach Sean McVay's.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Bill Belichick Reacts To Boston Bruins Coach Getting Fired

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was a bit sad when he heard about the Bruce Cassidy firing. The Boston Bruins made a questionable decision on Monday evening when they relieved Cassidy of his duties as head coach. Cassidy had been doing a great job with the Bruins as...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Nfl Network#Espn
12up

Russell Wilson ready to ask for insane amount of money

Soon enough, Russell Wilson is going to be asking for a monster new contract from the Denver Broncos. The Super Bowl-winner will be wanting to be paid like one of the top QBs out there. But, is what's coming just a bit too much to be asking for here? Per...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

74K+
Followers
34K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy