Arkansas couple goes missing in Alamosa County

DENVER — The Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing couple from Arkansas.

Robert and Mary Jane Bowman from Garfield, Arkansas were in Alamosa County the last few days but have not checked in with their Arkansas family, according to the sheriff’s office.

The couple is in a blue 2001 Ford pickup with Arkansas plates 445-SBZ. They are towing a pickup bed camper trailer mounted on a flat-bed trailer.

Alamosa County Sheriff's Office

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered missing alert for the couple Tuesday.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

If you see or have seen the Bowmans, contact the Alamosa County Sheriff's Office at 719-589-6608.