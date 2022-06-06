ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rasheed Wallace leading candidate for assistant job with Los Angeles Lakers

By Alec Lasley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PaKDb_0g29PKWz00

Former UNC standout forward Rasheed Wallace has found his next stop as an assistant coach. It was announced on Monday that Wallace would be joining the Los Angeles Lakers as an assistant on new head coach Darvin Ham.

Ham and Wallace were former teammates in Detroit during the Pistons’ Championship season in 2004.

There were previous rumors about this move for Wallace and it has now been made all but official.

Wallace spent time last season on staff at Memphis under Penny Hardaway before stepping away towards the end of the season.

Before Memphis, Wallace got his coaching career started in 2013 as an assistant for the Pistons. He later two years as the head coach at Jordan High School in North Carolina.

Wallace played 18 seasons in the NBA for six different organizations. He retired in 2013.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

J.R. Reid steps down at Monmouth

Former UNC basketball forward J.R. Reid is stepping down as an assistant coach at Monmouth, the program announced this week. Reid will not be a part of the 2022-23 staff and will focus on other opportunities outside of basketball. Reid spent the past four seasons at Monmouth as an assistant on King Rice’s staff. Rice also played college basketball at UNC and was teammates with Reid in Chapel Hill. In those four years, Monmouth won 65 games and the 2021 MAAC regular-season title. After a three-year college career, Reid was taken No. 5 overall in the 1989 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets. He spent time with the Hornets, San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers as well as time overseas. Monmouth did not reveal the specific reasons why Reid resigned after his fourth season. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

