Another Terrell is heading to Clemson

 3 days ago

Clemson has added another important piece to their 2023 recruiting class.

Legacy recruit Avieon Terrell announced on Instagram Monday that he will be verbally committing to play football for the Clemson Tigers. Terrell chose the Tigers over four other options in Michigan State, Kentucky, Texas A&M and Auburn.

A four-star recruit, Avieon is the younger brother of former Clemson standout and current NFL star cornerback A.J. Terrell.

According to 247Sports composite rankings, the Westlake High School (Atlanta, GA.) product is currently their No.300 overall player and No.32 cornerback in the 2023 class. However, according to Rivals, Terrell is their No.107 overall player and No.16 ranked cornerback.

This signing is big news for the Tigers as Terrell joins Braden Strozier as the second cornerback for Clemson in this class and the fifth overall player committed.

Clemson will look to build on this solid start in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

