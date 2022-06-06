Local Aurora student takes 2nd in the National Spelling Bee competition

12-year-old Vikram Raju from Aurora, Colorado really loves to spell. He won his first school spelling bee in third grade and progressed from there. In fact he took 2nd place in the National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

The competition was tight as Vikram and the bee’s eventual champion ended up going into a bee’s first-ever lightning round spell-off to determine the champion. In the end, the winner Harini Logan had correctly spelled 22 of the 26 words, while Vikram got 15 of 19 words.

Vikram said the whole experience was amazing and he plans on attend the competition again next year.

