These Must-Have Aquazzura Sneakers Are 39% Off on Amazon Right Now

By Samantha Peters
 3 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

When building a collection of summer wardrobe staples , white sneakers are essential. For one, they tend to be super cozy so you can comfortably take on a day of sightseeing or running errands locally. And thanks to growing athleisure trends and the shoe’s versatile color palette, you can wear them with practically anything — from trousers and a blouse for the office to more formal and casual dresses —  beyond just your classic workout ‘fits .

While there are many pairs available, we’ve just found the perfect designer style to sport this season. Even better, they happen to be 39% off on Amazon right now. Enter: Aquazzura’s The A sneakers.

Courtesy of the celebrity-favorite luxury brand, these made-in-Italy sneakers are discounted in three subtle embellished versions, which are perfect for shoppers who love summer white sneakers that break slightly from tradition. There’s a style with a pretty pink bougainvillea print, another with a vibrant lemon pattern and a third adorned with blue butterflies for a fun Y2K-inspired look. Each pair is crafted from supple calf leather and includes the brand’s signature “A” logo on the side, a snakeskin-embossed heel tab and black and white striped details at the heel and on the insole. Weighing just under 2.3 ounces, the sneaker is also super lightweight, making it just as easy to wear as it is to pack on vacation .

Adding to the good news is the fact that these are available in wide range of sizes, including half sizes, to help you find the right fit.

When you do the math, you’ll find that you’ll save a whopping $235 on the sneakers with the promotion. And, if you’re a Prime member, you can get them to your door with free shipping in just two days.

These chic marked-down kicks are just too good to pass up. Shop your favorite version of Aquazzura’s The A sneakers below.

Aquazzura The A Sneaker

$595
$360


Buy Now

Aquazzura The A Sneaker

$595
$360


Buy Now

Aquazzura The A Sneaker

$595
$360


Buy Now

IN THIS ARTICLE
Community Policy