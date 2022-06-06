ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, FL

Florida hospital offers to discharge alleged malpractice victim’s bills in exchange for silence, daughter says

By Walt Buteau, Nexstar Media Wire
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DRkzw_0g29ONe100

BRANDON, Fla. ( WFLA ) — The daughter of a Florida man who died after receiving treatment from a doctor now accused of malpractice says an attorney for the hospital offered to discharge her father’s medical bills if she agreed not to talk publicly about the case.

Keith Davis, 62, of Brandon, went to Brandon Regional in 2020 with a sore leg but died days later from what an autopsy determined was a 9-inch blood clot that Dr. Rathinam Krishnamoorthy did not detect.

A Florida Department of Health investigation determined there was probable cause that Krishnamoorthy committed medical malpractice when he failed to treat the fatal clot. Krishnamoorthy has the right to request an administrative hearing on the findings.

Neither Krishnamoorthy nor his attorney have responded to requests for comment.

In an email to Davis’ daughter Sabrina, hospital attorney Tracy Falkowitz allegedly said her father’s medical bills would be discharged if she signed a “confidentiality agreement and a non-disparagement agreement.”

Florida lawmaker on wrongful death reform: ‘Doctors who want to be protected need to leave the state’

Sabrina Davis has been critical of the hospital and the Florida Wrongful Death Act that does not allow children 25 years or older to sue for malpractice in the death of a single parent. The law also does not allow parents to sue for malpractice in the death of a child 25 years or older.

Davis said she did not accept the hospital’s offer.

“It’s painful and it’s financially, emotionally exhausting,” Davis said. “I won’t stop talking about what happened until they change the law.”

Brandon Regional spokesperson Brandi Ponsler said the hospital had no comment on the offer made to Davis.

State Representative Mike Beltran, who represents parts of the Tampa Bay area and is in favor of changing the law, said hospitals are not allowed to collect on bills in cases involving malpractice.

“This hospital has been trying to collect their medical bills from my constituent for the very service that constituted medical malpractice that led to his untimely death,” Beltran said. “And I find that appalling.”

During the 2022 session, the bill allowing adult children to sue failed to pass the House Civil Justice & Property Rights Subcommittee while the one that would allow parents of adult children to sue was passed easily by the House. But State Sen. Danny Burgess, the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, did not allow the legislation to make it onto the chamber floor for a vote.

Abbott baby formula production resumes in US

Burgess said while he also believes the law should be changed, the proposed legislation would have “opened up a potential Pandora’s box to litigation.”

Beltran disagrees.

“This law is ready. It has been ready,” Beltran said. “It would not cause a dramatic change in the number of malpractice cases.”

Beltran said the insurance and medical industries are driving the fear in Tallahassee about the impact of changing the Wrongful Death Act.

Both Beltran and Burgess said they expect the bills to resurface next year.

Davis said she did not want to sue to collect a settlement. She wanted answers about her father’s final moments of life.

“When you think about the end of a person’s life and how your loved one might die,” Davis said, “you want to know what happens.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Brandon, FL
Brandon, FL
Government
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
yamhilladvocate.com

Progressive Yamhill Organizes Anti-Gun Rally, Wants All Oregon Firearm Owners to Be Required to Obtain a License

Progressive Yamhill is at it again. As previously reported, Progressive Yamhill is a registered chapter of Indivisible.org, a national group of extremists who provide support and funding to Antifa groups, and which organize many astroturfing campaigns to trick local residents into supporting fringe causes such as defunding police and closing prisons, indoctrinating children into sexual fetishes using public institutions such as schools and libraries, and who organize the harassment of any public officials who don’t align with their radical agendas.
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Beltran
Person
Danny Burgess
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Hospital#Medical Malpractice#Bills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KOIN 6 News

Oregon among top 10 states with most catalytic converter thefts

According to BeenVerified, catalytic converter thieves have been on a tear since 2020, as police departments nationwide and car insurance companies reported a record surge of criminals stealing the part, which is filled with precious metals that help clean car exhaust.
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy