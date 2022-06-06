ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsbluff, NE

Scottsbluff Offensive Tackle Brock Knutson Commits To Nebraska

By Jon Johnston
Corn Nation
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNebraska picked up another recruit in the 2023 class when Scottsbluff offensive tackle Brock Knutson committed to our beloved Huskers after this big recruiting weekend we didn’t cover much if at all. Knutson...

www.cornnation.com

Comments / 0

thebestmix1055.com

NU defensive lineman Feist to conduct Yutan camp

Colton Feist wanted to give back to the Yutan community where he starred on the football field for the Chieftains from 2014-17. The University of Nebraska defensive lineman is doing just that with a football camp that is scheduled next month in his hometown. The camp, for boys and girls...
YUTAN, NE
iheart.com

WarHorse Gaming Issued Provisional Nebraska Gaming Licenses

(Winnebago, NE) -- Planned casinos in Omaha and Lincoln are one step closer to becoming a reality. WarHorse Gaming announced on Thursday that the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission has issued the state’s first provisional casino operator licenses for the Omaha and Lincoln facilities. WarHorse management says the licenses allow them to obtain the appropriate financing, enter into vendor contracts, and begin employee recruitment. “We are very appreciative for how fast the Commission turned around and issued us a provisional licenses. As you can imagine, we are very anxious to begin construction, create jobs, and start keeping the money in Nebraska,” said Lance Morgan, CEO of Ho-Chunk, Inc., parent company of WarHorse Gaming, LLC.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Husker baseball’s Cam Chick enters transfer portal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker baseball’s Cam Chick has chosen to enter the transfer portal for his final year of eligibility. The senior made the announcement via Twitter on Tuesday. It comes days after Chick announced that he would forgo his last year of eligibility and finish out...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hail, high winds pound southern Nebraska, northern Kansas

BEATRICE – A severe thunderstorm system moving southeast through the region brought quarter to nearly golf ball-sized hail for 10-to-15 minutes in Beatrice Tuesday night, stripping leaves and branches from trees. The severe weather caused power outages and street flooding near 7th and Court in the downtown…..and at 19th...
BEATRICE, NE
klkntv.com

21 things to do in Nebraska this weekend

Lincoln, NE (KLKN) – Looking to make plans for this weekend? Wherever you’re located, we’ve got an up-to-date list of things to do across the state. Whether you’re in Omaha or Valentine, Lincoln or North Platte, we’ve got you covered!. Take a look below, see...
NEBRASKA STATE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
1011now.com

Nebraska farmer loses entire crop from hail damage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Farmers were some of those hit the hardest from the hail storm Tuesday night. One eastern Nebraska farmer lost all of his crops in just one night. The worst part of the hail storm lasted only minutes, but for Carter Burenheide his entire planting season has been altered. It was also his first year farming on his own.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

'Different from other Midwest communities': Hastings PRIDE expecting hundreds

HASTINGS -- One community in Nebraska is boasting about how supportive their community is of LGBTQ+ people. Hastings started marching for PRIDE back in 2019, as a private event. In 2019, PFlag started sponsoring it. They then recruited Randal Kottwitz and made it a 501c3 umbrella event. Kottwitz used to...
iheart.com

South Dakota man arrested in Nebraska following argument, shooting

(Rushville, NE) -- A South Dakota man is behind bars in Nebraska following a shooting in Rushville, in northwestern Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol says Wednesday afternoon, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the NSP in response to a shooting at the Rushville Sale Barn. The state patrol says the shooting happened during an argument between two people. After preliminary investigation, the NSP believes that following the verbal altercation, the suspect, identified as 44 year old Gilbert Grooms of Oglala, South Dakota, got a shotgun from his vehicle. Investigators say he then fired in the direction of the victim, identified as 35 year old Charles Winters, of Martin, South Dakota.
RUSHVILLE, NE
klkntv.com

Union Bank & Trust donates $1.5 million to new LPS football stadium

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — There will be a new place to play football as soon as this fall in Lincoln. Lincoln Public Schools announced on Thursday a $1.5 million donation from Union Bank & Trust to be used in the construction of a new football stadium at the new Northwest High School. It’s set to open this fall.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska trooper tickets motorcyclist for excessive speeding

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 6 News staff member encountered a speeding motorcycle on the West Dodge Expressway two mornings in a row last week. It has been a problem on the expressway. There was a separate incident Monday. The Nebraska State Patrol tweeted this other incident overnight. A motorcyclist...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Storms bring hail, rain to eastern Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Severe weather arrived in eastern Nebraska on Tuesday night, bringing hail and rain. More than 100 storm reports were made statewide on Tuesday. The vast majority were for hail. In Lincoln, trees and power lines were downed by high winds. A 71 mph wind gust...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Photos, videos: Hail storm hits Omaha

How bad was the storm in your neck of the woods? See photos and videos of the hail in Omaha. Share your photos from Nebraska our photo sharing upload site.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Storm chances higher on Tuesday for southeast Nebraska

Severe storms traversed across central Nebraska on Monday night, bringing gusty winds and large hail along with them. These storms remained west of Lincoln, and mainly north and west or Grand Island and Hastings for that matter. As the night wears on, these storms will continue to push to the...
LINCOLN, NE

