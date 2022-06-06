ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Health Plans Must Have Next-Gen CAPS Technology for Digital Transformation

Core Administrative Processing Systems (CAPS) operate as the brains behind a health plan’s business. These systems are critical to the smooth functioning of a health plan. Today, many payers run on decades-old CAPS systems built on legacy technologies. This can be a serious drawback. Legacy systems may have...

