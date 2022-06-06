Dallas County Sheriff’s Report June 6

An Arcadia woman arrested in November after falsely claiming to be a contractor for the Carroll County Assessor’s Office to access a rural Breda home was sentenced in Carroll County District Court last week. Thirty-year-old Cassandra Lynne Vonnahme was initially charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony, for allegedly stealing prescription medications from the home while posing as a government official. The charge was later amended to third-degree attempted burglary, an aggravated misdemeanor, as part of an agreement with prosecutors, and Vonnahme pled guilty to the reduced charge earlier this spring. A judge approved her request for a deferred judgment last week, and Vonnahme was ordered to pay over $1,000 in fines, restitution, and court costs. She was placed on probation for two years, and court records regarding the case will be expunged following the successful completion of the sentence.

ARCADIA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO