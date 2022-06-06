ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report June 6

Cover picture for the articleTo view a log of the calls for service, click here. Richard Beechum, 77, of 22769 Maple Ridge Dr., Adel, was cited and released for OWI. Jared Shaw of Farmersburg was hauling an oversized load under the U.S. Interstate 80 bridge on U.S. Highway 169 when his load struck the beams...

Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry Man Receives Light Sentence in Exchange for Cooperation in Drug Ring Investigation in Greene County

A Perry man was sentenced to a couple of days in jail after agreeing to help with a drug ring investigation in Greene County. According to court documents, 46-year-old James Moreland pled guilty to a serious misdemeanor for his first offense for possession of methamphetamine. Moreland had all but two days of a one year jail sentence suspended and had a Class B Felony for ongoing criminal conduct dismissed.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

Iowa homeowner shoots would-be intruder

ADAIR, Iowa — A homeowner near Casey, Iowa shot a would-be home invader multiple times early Thursday, according to the Adair County Sheriff's office. Investigators say their received a 911 call from the homeowner around 4:30 a.m. saying he had just shot someone who tried tried to break into his home. The homeowner awoke to unusual noises and then heard glass breaking before he found the person trying to enter the home through a broken window.
ADAIR, IA
94.1 KRNA

Iowa Inmate Has Escaped Twice in Two Months

Austin Wheeler of Indianola was in a transitional center (typically a facility that is used for drug or alcohol rehabilitation and then release back into the public) in the Fort Dodge area before March 27 of this year. Court documents obtained by KCCI say that Wheeler, 20, simply signed himself...
INDIANOLA, IA
kscj.com

AUTHORITIES SEARCH FOR MISSING CRAWFORD COUNTY INMATE

AUTHORITIES ARE SEARCHING FOR A CRAWFORD COUNTY MAN WHO FAILED TO REPORT BACK TO THE SIOUX CITY RESIDENTIAL TREATMENT FACILITY AS REQUIRED TUESDAY. 27-YEAR-OLD RICHARD ALLAN MARTINEZ WAS PREVIOUSLY CONVICTED OF ROBBERY 2ND DEGREE AND OTHER CHARGES IN CRAWFORD COUNTY. HE IS DESCRIBED AS A WHITE MALE WHO IS 5’7″...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

14-year-old arrested in Fort Dodge after shots fired

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Fort Dodge Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old male for allegedly being a part of a shooting that happened Wednesday night. It happened in the area of 7th Avenue North and North 10th Street at 8:42 p.m. Officers on scene spoke with multiple witnesses who observed a male fleeing the […]
FORT DODGE, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa inmate escaped custody twice since spring

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa inmate has escaped custody twice in the last two months, first in Fort Dodge and then in Warren County. Austin Wheeler, 20, of Indianola, was in a transitional center in Fort Dodge prior to March 27. Court documents show that on March 27, he signed himself out in the afternoon and did not return.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry Police Report June 8

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Angela Marie Katzmann, 40, of 2620 McKinley St., Perry, was arrested on a charge of driving under suspension. Carlos Rene Lopez Ramrez, 26, of 1707 Iowa St., Perry, was arrested on charges of first-offense OWI and interference with official acts.
PERRY, IA
1380kcim.com

Arcadia Woman Arrested For Burglary While Impersonating Government Official Receives Deferred Judgement

An Arcadia woman arrested in November after falsely claiming to be a contractor for the Carroll County Assessor’s Office to access a rural Breda home was sentenced in Carroll County District Court last week. Thirty-year-old Cassandra Lynne Vonnahme was initially charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony, for allegedly stealing prescription medications from the home while posing as a government official. The charge was later amended to third-degree attempted burglary, an aggravated misdemeanor, as part of an agreement with prosecutors, and Vonnahme pled guilty to the reduced charge earlier this spring. A judge approved her request for a deferred judgment last week, and Vonnahme was ordered to pay over $1,000 in fines, restitution, and court costs. She was placed on probation for two years, and court records regarding the case will be expunged following the successful completion of the sentence.
ARCADIA, IA
KCCI.com

Police investigate stabbing in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a stabbing in Des Moines that occurred on Wednesday evening. Our KCCI crew was there tonight as officers investigated Southeast 9th Street. The police department tells us they detained someone who may be responsible. According to the police, the person who was...
DES MOINES, IA
more1049.com

Laurens Man Arrested Following Disturbance in Palo Alto County

Emmetsburg, IA (KICD) — A Laurens man was arrested by the Palo Alto Sheriff’s Office last Friday in response to reports of a disturbance. A deputy arrived on the scene as the Palo Alto Communications Center received a 911 call of an incident occurring in the 3600 block of 380th avenue around 8:30 Friday night. Deputies determined that 38 year old Thomas James Moore of Laurens, Iowa wanted to get more alcohol and became belligerent.
PALO ALTO COUNTY, IA
Public Safety
Radio Iowa

Fort Dodge officer facing charges in Sunday accident

The website for Iowa Courts Online reports charges were filed this morning against a Fort Dodge police officer after a hit-and-run crash. Thirty-one-year-old Bryce Presswood is facing charges of operating while intoxicated first offense, an open container violation and leaving the scene of an accident. This is in reference to the accident at Highway 20 and Vasse Avenue south of Duncombe early Sunday evening.
FORT DODGE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Woman Killed In ‘Targeted’ Shooting

(Des Moines, IA) – Police in Des Moines are investigating the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old woman downtown near the Iowa Women of Achievement Pedestrian Bridge. K-C-C-I/T-V reports that police responded to calls about a shooting around 9:30 last night (Monday). They found the unidentified woman’s body with a gunshot wound and recovered a handgun laying nearby. Police believe it was a targeted attack and that there is no danger to the public.
Western Iowa Today

Adams County Man arrested on Union County Warrant for Assault

(Creston) Creston Police arrested a Corning man on assault charges. Police arrested 42-year-old Jerry Marion Williams of Corning at 608 Wyoming Street on Friday afternoon on a Union County Warrant for Domestic Abuse Assault impeding Flow of Air/Blood. Officers transported Williams to the Union County Jail. Authorities released Williams after...
Radio Iowa

Fort Dodge officer on leave for possible involvement in accident

A police officer may have been involved in a hit-and-run accident near Duncombe Sunday night. It was determined that one vehicle had left the scene. There were no injuries reported. As a result of the information developed during the investigation, Sergeant Bryce Presswood with the Fort Dodge Police Department has been placed on administrative leave until further notice.
FORT DODGE, IA

