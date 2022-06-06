ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Iowa Fraud Fighters Coming to Davenport

By WVIK, Quad Cities NPR
wvik.org
 3 days ago

Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen says they'll talk about how to spot scams, involving stocks and other investments, charities, and romance. Also common these days is Medicare fraud. "Sometimes we'll see home test kits, braces, and certainly other...

www.wvik.org

94.1 KRNA

Iowa Inmate Has Escaped Twice in Two Months

Austin Wheeler of Indianola was in a transitional center (typically a facility that is used for drug or alcohol rehabilitation and then release back into the public) in the Fort Dodge area before March 27 of this year. Court documents obtained by KCCI say that Wheeler, 20, simply signed himself...
INDIANOLA, IA
B102.7

Men, Shave Off Your Mustaches To Stay Out of Iowa Jail

Every once in a while, you'll come across these weird laws that are just too ridiculous to be true. Then you question who even thought to create these strange statutes. I was researching some peculiar laws in Iowa I discovered on the Only in Your State website. These laws are truly unusual, especially the laws that are really targeting the men in Iowa. If you have kissed a woman for longer than five minutes, winked at a woman you don't know, or you kissed a woman in public while sporting a mustache...then congratulations! You'd be classified as an offender in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
tspr.org

Nursing home fined for causing resident’s death

A Galesburg nursing home was fined $50,000 by the Illinois Department of Public Health for the most serious classification of licensure violation -- one that causes a resident’s death. The former Heartland of Galesburg, 280 E. Losey St., is among five facilities statewide cited for “AA” violations of the...
GALESBURG, IL
Local 4 WHBF

State announces nursing home violators

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced it has posted the 2022 Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators on its website. The report, which can be seen here, contains additional information about each of the violations. The facilities listed in the report were cited with type “AA,” “A” or “B” violations of the Nursing […]
ILLINOIS STATE
City
Davenport, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Davenport, IA
Crime & Safety
ourquadcities.com

Second Amendment rights in Iowa to be on November ballot

Gun policies continue to be a hot debate topic in the U.S. after the recent mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, with lawmakers struggling to agree on how to take action. But in Iowa specifically, gun policies could get even more attention over the next six months. That’s because voters...
IOWA STATE
westlibertyindex.com

Tractorcade rolling into city

The Muscatine County Fairgrounds will host several hundred tractors starting this Sunday for the 23rd annual WMT 2022 Great Eastern Iowa Tractorcade. “We’re working on getting our buildings ready,” Muscatine County Fairgrounds manager Kelsey Meyers said. “We’re working on getting things set up outside so when WMT comes in we definitely have things ready and cleaned up as far as where are tractors getting parked, where are they getting set up for registration, things are set up for the banquet, making sure everything is just ready to go.”
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
I-Rock 93.5

The Old I-74 Bridge Could Stop Service For Iowa Mediacom Customers

If you're a Mediacom customer in Iowa, you could be losing your service tonight for a brief period of time. No, it's not because a storm is rolling through. You can blame it on the old I-74 bridge. You forgot that was still standing, didn't you? Mediacom crews are planning on doing work tonight to take out some fiber cables which could force some customers on the Iowa side to lose service with the internet, phone, and cable provider.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Reynolds helps oust 4 sitting GOP legislators in primary

DES MOINES, IA — It is not usual for a sitting governor to endorse several newcomer candidates. But Governor Kim Reynolds endorsed four candidates in the House who are for public tax dollars for private school funding; and every single one of them won Tuesday night. Zachary Dieken won the Republican primary for District 5, […]
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Iowa man sentenced for detonating homemade explosives

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A 47-year-old Iowa man has been sentenced to five years in prison for detonating homemade explosive devices on an Ankeny street last year. Chad Allen Williams, of Johnston, was sentenced Friday to federal prison for making a destructive device and being a drug user in possession of a firearm.
JOHNSTON, IA
Radio Iowa

Dubuque mayor backs national gun control resolution

Following a fatal shooting in Dubuque over the weekend, that city’s mayor hopes to join with dozens of his counterparts in drafting a gun control resolution that will be forwarded to Congress. Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh is attending the U.S. Conference of Mayors, underway in Reno, Nevada, and says...
DUBUQUE, IA
superhits1027.com

A 3-1 vote split among Iowa’s U.S. House members on gun bill

WASHINGTON — Iowa’s delegation in the U.S. House has voted along party lines on new gun regulations, like raising the age to buy AR-15 style rifles from 18 to 21. Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines called it “common sense, comprehensive legislation that will help curb the gun violence epidemic.” The three Iowa Republicans in the U.S. House voted no. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, said the bill Democrats proposed was unconstitutional.
IOWA STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Local 4 WHBF

Mediacom network fiber transfer impacts IA customers during pre-dawn hours June 9

Mediacom Communications is scheduled to disconnect network fiber attached to the old I-74 bridge and activate temporary fiber transport lines recently placed on the newly built I-74 bridge. As a result of the line transfer, Mediacom services will be temporarily unavailable to Iowa customers in Scott, Clinton and Jackson counties during pre-dawn hours on Thursday, […]
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
1380kcim.com

Winners Declared For State And Federal Office Races In 2022 Iowa Primaries

After winning his party’s nomination over two competitors, a retired Navy admiral, Democrat Mike Franken, will challenge Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley’s reelection this fall. Franken beat former congresswoman Abby Finkenauer and physician Glenn Hurst on Tuesday to earn the right to run against Grassley. The veteran Republican is seeking an eighth Senate term. Franken’s primary win is something of a surprise, given that Finkenauer was better known throughout the state. Her 2018 victory over a Republican congressman made her the second-youngest woman elected to Congress. Grassley won the Republican nomination over a state legislator and lawyer from Sioux City, Jim Carlin. In Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, State Senator Zach Nunn edged Gary Leffler and Nicole Hasso to challenge Democrat Cindy Axne. A Des Moines businessman, Todd Halbur, defeated former State Representative Mary Ann Hanusa for the Republican nomination for Iowa State Auditor. Linn County Auditor Joel Miller beat Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker to run against Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate during the upcoming midterm elections, slated for Nov. 8. Carroll County did not have any contested races on the ballot. Over 355,000 Iowans participated in Tuesday’s primary or about 16 percent of registered voters. Full results from the 2022 Iowa Primaries can be found included with this story on our website.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Local law enforcement officials support a “Red Flag” law in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two law enforcement officials said public safety could improve if lawmakers in Des Moines passed a “Red Flag” law in Iowa. The moniker is the umbrella term for what is known as an “extreme risk protection order” law. Red Flag laws, which exist in 19 states including Washington D.C., temporarily take guns away from someone deemed a threat to themselves or others.
DES MOINES, IA
wvik.org

Kelly's Bluff

This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. How do you think squirrels remember where they buried all those acorns? They don't, as Thomas Kelly of East Dubuque could tell you. At least if they're no smarter than humans. Kelly was an early arrival in East Dubuque, 1832. He had come...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Adds Thousands of Fish Structures to Lake Map Website

(Radio Iowa) Just in time for the summer fishing season, the state Department of Natural Resources is adding more than two-thousand fish structure locations to the maps of lakes on its website. John Lorenzen, a fisheries research technician at the D-N-R, says it’s valuable information for anyone who’s on the hunt for fish.
IOWA STATE
miamistandard.news

Illinois Governor Signs Bill To Close Marijuana Expungement ‘Loophole’

The governor of Illinois recently signed a bill that would make it so courts cannot deny petitions to expunge or seal records based on a positive drug test for marijuana. Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) signed the legislation, sponsored by Rep. Carol Ammons (D) and Sen. Jacqueline Collins (D) in their respective chambers, late last month. It advanced through the legislature in April.
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Felon sentenced to prison for having gun

Justin Marion Woods, 48, of Davenport, was sentenced June 2 to 77 months – not quite 6 1/2 years – in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Woods was ordered to serve three years of supervised release to follow his prison...
DAVENPORT, IA

