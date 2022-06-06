15-year-old Hamden boy ‘targeted’ in deadly shooting: police

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old man faces multiple charges, including murder, in the May shooting death of a Hamden boy on a popular trail.

Acting Hamden Police Chief Timothy Wydra said police arrested Jenigh Ward of Hamden Monday morning in connection to the shooting death of 15-year-old Elijah Gomez.

Ward is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Ward is accused of fatally shooting Gomez, a freshman at Hamden High School, on the Farmington Canal Linear Park near Treadwell Street around 2:30 p.m. May 9. Gomez was pronounced dead on the scene.

“There’s a lot more to be looked into, a lot to be done,” Wydra said. “Certainly motive is something we are interested in. We do not think this was random. We believe he was targeted. We don’t know why.”

The acting police chief said the investigation is ongoing and hopes there will be more arrests in the case.

Following Gomez’s death, the police department upped its patrols along the canal line.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andrew Lipford of the Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Division at (203) 230-4055.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates .

