Primary election season is well underway as folks do their very best to represent their political parties the November elections. Sadly, there are candidates who are term-limited public officials running for a different office simply because they will be unemployed come January. Back in 2006, a sitting Democratic Party county commissioner who had two years left on his final term in that office decided to run for county treasurer because he wanted to keep his county paycheck just a bit longer than two years, and it worked! Now we have a term-limited county clerk running for county treasurer in the Democratic Party primary against the sitting Democratic Party county treasurer, who by most accounts is doing a stellar job.

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO