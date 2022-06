Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris has reached new levels of irritation while having to address concerns over his weight. Harris was question by the Pittsburgh media over his weight in which Harris replied “Ya’ll making it seem like I’m fat as hell.” Last year Harris was listed at 232 lbs, he claimed to have played at 242 lbs. Anybody who misconstrues their voice while mimicking someone, is visibly frustrated by their situation.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO