Real Madrid are believed to be ready to challenge the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City in their pursuit of Arsenal superstar Bukayo Saka, according to reports. The 20-year-old was bound to be linked with a move away from north London amid Arsenal’s failure to qualify for the Champions League, and he’s attracting the attention of Europe’s elite. With 2 years left on his contract, Arsenal have a task on their hands to keep Saka at the club.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO