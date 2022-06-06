ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Fargo Firefighters respond to structure fire at Quality Concrete building

By Kyle Cornell
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries were reported after a fire at a business building in South Fargo Monday morning. The Fargo Fire Department says...

www.am1100theflag.com

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Large police presence in Detroit Lakes

(Detroit Lakes, MN) -- Several agencies have descended on a body of water in Detroit Lakes. The Detroit Lakes Police Department says crews originally responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m, and have been joined by the Detroit Lakes Fire Department, Minnesota Highway Patrol and a dive team. It is...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
kfgo.com

Candidate for Fargo mayor hurt in traffic crash

FARGO (KFGO) – A candidate for Fargo mayor was hospitalized following a traffic crash in south Fargo. A business associate of Michael Borgie said Borgie was hurt in a crash early Thursday morning while on his way to work. She said he was admitted to a Fargo hospital. She did not know the extent of his injuries but said he is expected to be okay. Police have not released any details on the crash.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo business broken into, set on fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One FPN Gaming employee arrived to find smoke coming from the building Monday morning. While the business is preparing for wedding season, employees were hoping for the best Monday after learning of a break-in and fire. “Donny, our operations manager for Power Play DJ,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
City
Concrete, ND
Fargo, ND
Crime & Safety
Fargo, ND
Accidents
lakesarearadio.net

Officers Respond to ‘Boat Rage’ Incident on Toad Lake

TOAD LAKE (KDLM) – Officers were called to Toad Lake on Tuesday for a ‘boat rage’ incident. Just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, a person spraying for aquatic invasive vegetation with the Minnesota DNR was approached by a male boater. The man used aggressive language to try to force the man working to leave.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
newsdakota.com

Water Main Break Reported in SW Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Some residents in SW Jamestown will experience temporary water outages and road closure after a reported water main break. The City reports there will be a temporary water outage and road closure on 5th Ave SW, between 10th ST SW through 11th ST SW. This closure will take place effective immediately and continue until work is finished.
JAMESTOWN, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fire being investigated at Grand Forks Hardee’s

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Around 11:30 AM, crews were dispatched to a fire at Hardee’s at 1213 47th Street. Everyone was evacuated by the time crews arrived. The fire is currently under investigation. Crews remained on the scene for more than 90 minutes.
GRAND FORKS, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Accident#Fargo Firefighters#The Fargo Fire Department#The Fire Department
DL-Online

One injured in Highway 10 crash near Perham

A one-car crash on Highway 10 near Perham sent one man to the hospital on Tuesday. Jacob Daniel Anderson, 19, of Hugo, Minn., was taken to Perham Health with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. He was eastbound on Highway 10 in a 2008 Ford Fusion when it left...
PERHAM, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: 20-Year-Old Drowns After Jumping Off Pontoon In Big Detroit Lake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 20-year-old Fergus Falls man is dead after he jumped off a pontoon in Big Detroit Lake and began struggling to swim, according to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the incident happened at around 5:39 p.m. Wednesday. At that time, officers were dispatched to the report of a person who jumped off a pontoon and did not resurface. After an extensive search involving multiple agencies, the victim was found at 8:48 p.m. in approximately 29 feet of water. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities identified him as Jette Frandson. According to the sheriff’s office, Frandson was with several other friends when he jumped into the water. The wind began to push the pontoon away from Frandson, who was struggling to swim. “All three friends stated they jumped into the water at separate times to rescue Frandson with the attempts unsuccessful,” the sheriff’s office said. “Frandson was not wearing a life preserver.” The incident remains under investigation.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
trfradio.com

Teenager Goes Airborne in Single Vehicle Accident

A Hugo area man was injured in a single vehicle accident yesterday in Otter Tail County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Jacob Daniel Anderson, (19) was injured when the eastbound 2008 Ford Fusion he was driving left Highway 10, struck a driveway approach at mile marker 61 in Gorman Township, and went airborne.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KNOX News Radio

TRF woman charged with arson in EGF

Bond for a 57-year-old Thief River Falls woman accused of setting a fire inside an East Grand Forks mosque has been set at $5,000 dollars. Suzette Thompson is charged with Arson. Police say it happened about 4:30 a.m. Sunday at the Islamic Center. A bystander quickly put out the curtain...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol: Van Driver Killed After Crossing Into Oncoming Traffic, Crashing Into Semi

MAHNOMEN COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says an unbelted motorist died in a collision with a semi in Mahnomen County Tuesday morning. According to the state patrol, the crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. on Highway 59 near 280th Street in Popple Grove Township. There, a semi was traveling northbound on the highway as a van was traveling southbound on the same road. The motorist in the van crossed into the northbound lane and ran into the left side of the semi, with the collision occurring in the northbound shoulder, according to the state patrol. The van driver – a 37-year-old Fargo, North Dakota man – was killed in the crash. The semi driver – a 48-year-old man from Norcross, Minnesota – suffered non-life threatening injuries and was not taken to the hospital. Both drivers were not wearing seat belts. The state patrol said it was unknown whether alcohol was involved in the crash.
MAHNOMEN COUNTY, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Fargo Woman Killed in Car-Semi Crash in Mahnomen County

MAHNOMEN, Minn. (KFGO) – A Fargo woman has died in a car-semi collision in Mahnomen County. The state patrol says the car driven by the woman crossed Hwy. 59 shortly after 7:30 a.m. Wed., crossed the northbound lane and collided with the driver’s side of the semi. The...
valleynewslive.com

Video shows cockroaches at a downtown Fargo restaurant

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - ”Shock, fear, I’ve never seen anything like that on our premises,” said Taylor Snelling, co-owner of Mezzaluna. A video started circulating on social media, showing what appears to be cockroaches on the walls of Mezzaluna. “I was like this is not...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Fargo man killed in crash identified

MAHNOMEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities have released the name of the man killed in a crash in Mahnomen County, MN. The Minnesota State Patrol identified 37-year-old Joshua James Kraft, of Fargo, as the victim. Authorities say the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7 at Hwy....
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Suspect in East Grand Forks Islamic Center fire in custody

(East Grand Forks, MN) -- A suspect in the East Grand Forks Islamic Center fire is in custody. The blaze broke out early Sunday morning after police say a curtain inside the building was set on fire. The fire is being investigated as an arson. The suspect hasn't been formally...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
kvrr.com

Driver arrested following chase east of Barnesville

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR-KFGO) – A driver is in custody after leading authorities on a pursuit on I-94 east of Barnesville Wednesday morning. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting said a deputy was attempting to pull the driver over for speeding shortly before 11 a.m. The driver refused to stop and continued eastbound on I-94 before exiting onto Highway 108. He turned around and headed back west on I-94.
BARNESVILLE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy