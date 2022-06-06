ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margaret Josephs Says Teresa Giudice “Can’t Push Things Under The Rug” Next Season On Real Housewives Of New Jersey

By Kay
 4 days ago
Here we go again! As if we didn’t see enough of Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice drama on screen. Now we have been inundated with it since Real Housewives of New Jersey has wrapped. That’s social media for you. Well, that and Marge giving out a million interviews on the topic.

But Margaret isn’t even close to done. She responded to a fan on Twitter, alleging that she has some big time dirt on Tre . The Instagram account All About The Real Housewives captured the exchange . A fan asked Marge, “In your tons of pre-reunion interviews, you said that Teresa said something that she will never be able to come back from. I didn’t hear it. What was it???” LOL at the fan recognizing Marge did a million interviews on her Tre drama. Marge responded, “It is something that has to be addressed and will be this season. Certain things you just don’t say and can’t be pushed under the rug.”

Sigh. Listen, I know that the new name of the game is that there are going to be leaks for publicity on social media. But these two have been going back and forth forever. So the teasing of this information is not all that exciting to me. Especially given that we will probably hear about it before the next season starts. Much like all the leaks coming out of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills . Maybe it’s just me and I’m a curmudgeon. But I would rather not know every single thing that comes out of a season before it even airs.

But hey, speaking of leaks. Teresa already has her hands full in that department. In all of her bird brained excitement, Ramona Singer leaked out almost all the details of Tre’s upcoming wedding . Fans found out it will take place on August 6th. To make matters worse, the venue was also leaked as well. I wonder how many looky-loos will show up at the Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick, NJ for the big day.

But the unfortunate gaffe actually revealed that Margaret of all people is invited to the wedding. Given that two of the rumored new housewives will also be in attendance (thanks again, Ramona !), it’s becoming obvious to fans that the nuptials will be filmed for the upcoming season. So I can’t help but wonder if Marge possibly losing her invite is going to be a big part of the storyline. Either way, yes, some things can’t be swept under the rug. And some things should be left off social media (for now).

TELL US – DO YOU DISAGREE WITH ME? DO YOU LOVE SEEING THE SOCIAL MEDIA DRAMA PLAY OUT BEFORE A SEASON AIRS? DOES IT MAKE IT MORE EXCITING TO WATCH? WHAT DO YOU THINK MARGE HAS ON TRE?

Pam Hartley
2d ago

She’s like the bully at school. She loves baiting Tre and getting everyone to watch the “fireworks”. She never stops!!!

Apollonia Risotto
3d ago

Really Marge. Build a bridge and get over it. Last I heard you’re a cast mate not a producer.

