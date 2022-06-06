Cabinet minister shot to death in his office in Dominican Republic, official say

A Foreign Office minister has met Brazil’s chief of police to discuss the disappearance of a British journalist in the Amazon.The UK’s Dom Phillips and Brazilian indigenous affairs official Bruno Araujo Pereira vanished from a remote part of the rainforest more than three days ago, having reportedly last been seen early on Sunday in the Sao Rafael community.Chelmsford MP Vicky Ford said she spoke with Brazil’s justice and public security minister Anderson Torres, who is also in charge of the federal police, at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles.I met Brazil Minister @andersongtorres to discuss the disappearance of...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 42 MINUTES AGO