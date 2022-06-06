Motorcyclist dies in crash at Kilbourn Ave. tunnel

A 32-year-old man died in a motorcycle accident at the Kilbourn Avenue tunnel in Milwaukee on Sunday.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified him as Brandon Oliver of Oak Creek.

Oliver was the sole occupant of the motorcycle when it crashed on northbound Highway 43 at the tunnel. The medical examiner did not have any other information regarding the crash.

On the way to the hospital he lost his pulse and was declared deceased at the hospital.

