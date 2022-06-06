ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former 90 Day Fiancé Star Stephanie Matto Was Selling Boob Sweat

By Angie G
 3 days ago
Stephanie Matto from TLC’s 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is hawking her body’s waste products on the internet for profit. For more info, or if you’re new around here, I encourage you to read one of my greatest literary accomplishments in life, posted here . Hilariously, this is not the first time Stephanie has used her excretions to make a buck.

Stephanie became famous known for her time on TLC’s reality show based on the original 90 Day Fiance franchise. She flew around the world to meet her internet girlfriend, Erika Owens . These two broke up and got back together almost every episode of the season. Stephanie left Erika, in the end, and made her way back to the states with her new reality TV persona in tow. The only thing stinkier than Stephanie’s treatment of her girlfriend in the series was her half-brained business concept to follow.

After returning to the United States, Steph decided to make a buck by selling her farts in a jar to randoms on the internet. She was eventually hospitalized after experiencing extreme gas pain from a “steady diet of gas-inducing beans and eggs.” What an image.

Stephanie feared she was having a stroke, not a fart-attack, and went to urgent care with her aut0-immune disease at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s possible her business savvy is greater than her medical-risk assessment skills. She later explained, “It was made clear that what I was experiencing wasn’t a stroke or heart attack but very intense gas pains.” Stephanie adds that she did not tell her doctors about her shart-shilling.

Now, TMZ reports Stephanie is onto bigger and sweatier things. She was recently selling jars of boob sweat to fund her “influencer” lifestyle. Gratefully, mother nature took over to stabilize the tata-drippings market. After a bear ventured onto Steph’s property, she had to cease production of her latest gimmick.

Stephanie shared that she has been bottling up jars of “mammary sweat” for two weeks, laying by her new pool to garner enough moisture to fill “bottle after bottle.” She reports that she could sell her titty toxins for $300-$500 a pop. She averaged $5K a day before the black bear made its presence known in the yard. Who is the real victim here?

And as for Stephanie’s plans to get production back on track? Investment in her sauna. Think she can write it off as a business expense?

TELL US – HOW MUCH WOULD YOU SELL YOUR SWEAT FOR ON THE INTERNET? BESIDES GETTING A JOB, WHAT SHOULD STEPHANIE DO NEXT?

Reality Tea

Drew Sidora Implies She Dated LeBron James Again

Drew Sidora is lost without her defunct leader, Porsha Williams, on this season of Real Housewives of Atlanta. It’s actually painful to watch her scenes with Ralph Pittman. And don’t get me started on that prophet-for-profit “therapist” they’ve been seeing… Drew’s main goal so far this season has been trying to prove why she is on the show, and it’s coming […] The post Drew Sidora Implies She Dated LeBron James Again appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Rick Leventhal Defends Wife Kelly Dodd; Says It’s Not Her Fault He Wasn’t Invited To His Daughter’s Wedding

Kelly Dodd doesn’t just fight with her former costars and anyone who will cross her path on social media. In her latest blow up, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star is battling family. After husband Rick Leventhal wasn’t invited to his daughter’s wedding, Kelly freaked on social media. And she caused quite the […] The post Rick Leventhal Defends Wife Kelly Dodd; Says It’s Not Her Fault He Wasn’t Invited To His Daughter’s Wedding appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Is Being Threatened With Legal Action After Leaking Someone’s Phone Number On Her Instagram

Lisa Rinna might have to own it…and lawyer up. After she recently doxxed someone online, they are now threatening legal action against Rinna. The trouble began when an unknown number text the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. The message read, “Lisa, you need to stop with your rumors and lies about me. There’s plenty I […] The post Lisa Rinna Is Being Threatened With Legal Action After Leaking Someone’s Phone Number On Her Instagram appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Claps Back At Caroline Manzo’s Comments Saying She Would “Knock The S— Out Of” Teresa

By now, we all know Teresa Giudice. And one thing the OG of Real Housewives of New Jersey won’t do is tolerate disrespect. So when former castmate and one-time friend Caroline Manzo came for Tre this week, Teresa quickly clapped back. As reported by People, Teresa responded to Caroline saying she would “go in and just knock […] The post Teresa Giudice Claps Back At Caroline Manzo’s Comments Saying She Would “Knock The S— Out Of” Teresa appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Shares Explains Why Fans Don’t Like Her On Why Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Picture it – it’s 2014 and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is in its 5th season. Lisa Vanderpump is still queen of the cast. Brandi Glanville and Kim Richards are suddenly friends. Eileen Davidson is toting around a beat up non-designer purse. Yolanda is still a Foster. Enter Lisa Rinna and chaos immediately ensues. Never […] The post Lisa Rinna Shares Explains Why Fans Don’t Like Her On Why Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Kim Zolciak Reacts To Rumors That NeNe Leakes Got With Her Boyfriend Before He Split From His Wife

I think we all knew that this was coming. After news broke that NeNe Leakes allegedly started dating her boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh before he was actually divorced, we were all waiting for a certain “wig” to weigh in. And she gave us what we wanted. The Twitter account The RHOA TEA caught Kim Zolciak in the […] The post Kim Zolciak Reacts To Rumors That NeNe Leakes Got With Her Boyfriend Before He Split From His Wife appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Reacts After Kelly Dodd Shades Harry Hamlin

Just in time for Pride Month, Kelly Dodd is making headlines for making insinuations about Harry Hamlin’s sexuality. It’s weird, and it’s gross, but at this point, it’s what we come to expect from the former Real Housewives of Orange County star. And if there’s one thing we’ve come to expect from Lisa Rinna, it’s […] The post Lisa Rinna Reacts After Kelly Dodd Shades Harry Hamlin appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

NeNe Leakes Says She Hasn’t Spoken To Marlo Hampton In A Long Time

NeNe Leakes and Marlo Hampton have a looooong history on Real Housewives of Atlanta. The two went back and forth for years and I think the best way to describe them would be “frenemies.” Their relationship often felt like more of a strategic alliance than actual friendship. Which was the case with a lot of […] The post NeNe Leakes Says She Hasn’t Spoken To Marlo Hampton In A Long Time appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Ramona Singer Accidentally Leaked Teresa Giudice’s Wedding Date, Venue & RSVP Website; Fans Find Out Which Real Housewives Got Invited

If there is one thing we can count on from Ramona Singer, it’s her social media antics. Whether she is cleaning a toilet in lingerie, or erroneously posting one of her own bank statements, fans always get a fun surprise. In her latest social media gaffe, Ramona showed her 910k Instagram followers Teresa Giudice’s wedding […] The post Ramona Singer Accidentally Leaked Teresa Giudice’s Wedding Date, Venue & RSVP Website; Fans Find Out Which Real Housewives Got Invited appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Lisa Vanderpump Responds After Kyle Richards Calls Her “Crafty” For Claiming She Reached Out After Dorit Kemsley Was Robbed At Gunpoint

The debate rages on. Did Lisa Vanderpump text Dorit Kemsley and PK Kemsley after their traumatic home invasion? On an episode of Watch What Happens Live, when asked, Dorit claimed that Lisa did not reach out. This set off a social media battle between Lisa, PK and Dorit. Naturally, Kyle Richards also got involved to defend […] The post Lisa Vanderpump Responds After Kyle Richards Calls Her “Crafty” For Claiming She Reached Out After Dorit Kemsley Was Robbed At Gunpoint appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Shep Rose and Austen Kroll React To Madison LeCroy Keeping Her Fiancé Off Southern Charm

2Southern Charm is set to return to Bravo on Thursday, June 23. The cast has gone through quite the switch-up since the last time we saw everyone all together. For one thing, Madison LeCroy and Austen Kroll are fully moved on from one another. That was made abundantly clear on Summer House and Winter House, in case you missed it. I […] The post Shep Rose and Austen Kroll React To Madison LeCroy Keeping Her Fiancé Off Southern Charm appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

The Bachelorette Alum Michelle Young Explains Why She Was Photographed Without Her Engagement Ring

Is another Bachelorette engagement soon to be broken off? Well… not so fast! Over the weekend Bachelorette Michelle Young was spotted without her engagement ring, but she has been quick to clap back and defend her engagement to Nayte Olukoya. In a series of Instagram stories posted on Monday, Michelle decided to address the rumors. […] The post The Bachelorette Alum Michelle Young Explains Why She Was Photographed Without Her Engagement Ring appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
