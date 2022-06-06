Former 90 Day Fiancé Star Stephanie Matto Was Selling Boob Sweat

Stephanie Matto from TLC’s 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is hawking her body’s waste products on the internet for profit. For more info, or if you’re new around here, I encourage you to read one of my greatest literary accomplishments in life, posted here . Hilariously, this is not the first time Stephanie has used her excretions to make a buck.

Stephanie became famous known for her time on TLC’s reality show based on the original 90 Day Fiance franchise. She flew around the world to meet her internet girlfriend, Erika Owens . These two broke up and got back together almost every episode of the season. Stephanie left Erika, in the end, and made her way back to the states with her new reality TV persona in tow. The only thing stinkier than Stephanie’s treatment of her girlfriend in the series was her half-brained business concept to follow.

After returning to the United States, Steph decided to make a buck by selling her farts in a jar to randoms on the internet. She was eventually hospitalized after experiencing extreme gas pain from a “steady diet of gas-inducing beans and eggs.” What an image.

Stephanie feared she was having a stroke, not a fart-attack, and went to urgent care with her aut0-immune disease at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s possible her business savvy is greater than her medical-risk assessment skills. She later explained, “It was made clear that what I was experiencing wasn’t a stroke or heart attack but very intense gas pains.” Stephanie adds that she did not tell her doctors about her shart-shilling.

Now, TMZ reports Stephanie is onto bigger and sweatier things. She was recently selling jars of boob sweat to fund her “influencer” lifestyle. Gratefully, mother nature took over to stabilize the tata-drippings market. After a bear ventured onto Steph’s property, she had to cease production of her latest gimmick.

Stephanie shared that she has been bottling up jars of “mammary sweat” for two weeks, laying by her new pool to garner enough moisture to fill “bottle after bottle.” She reports that she could sell her titty toxins for $300-$500 a pop. She averaged $5K a day before the black bear made its presence known in the yard. Who is the real victim here?

And as for Stephanie’s plans to get production back on track? Investment in her sauna. Think she can write it off as a business expense?

TELL US – HOW MUCH WOULD YOU SELL YOUR SWEAT FOR ON THE INTERNET? BESIDES GETTING A JOB, WHAT SHOULD STEPHANIE DO NEXT?

[Photo Credit: TLC ]

The post Former 90 Day Fiancé Star Stephanie Matto Was Selling Boob Sweat appeared first on Reality Tea .