Magnolia School of Excellence welcomes new principal

Magnolia School of Excellence announced Monday that they will be saying farewell to Principal Mary Nash Robinson who is retiring and saying hello to a new principal.

Robinson, who has served Magnolia for four years, is handing over the baton to Teniesha Mahoney-Williams.

Lonnie Luce, Louisiana State Director said, "She has built strong relationships within the community and will continue to build upon the foundation of excellence that has defined this school.”

Mahoney-Williams began her career as an adjunct instructor at the University of Louisiana, then served as a coach and teacher in Caddo Parish. She brings more than 25 years of experience in a variety of roles in the education field.

Mahoney-Williams most recently served as Magnolia's assistant principal.

“We are fortunate to have Dr. Williams take over the principal’s role at Magnolia School of Excellence since she is already so familiar with the school’s positive culture,” said Luce.

