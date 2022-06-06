ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia School of Excellence welcomes new principal

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
Magnolia School of Excellence announced Monday that they will be saying farewell to Principal Mary Nash Robinson who is retiring and saying hello to a new principal.

Robinson, who has served Magnolia for four years, is handing over the baton to Teniesha Mahoney-Williams.

Lonnie Luce, Louisiana State Director said, "She has built strong relationships within the community and will continue to build upon the foundation of excellence that has defined this school.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aubaK_0g29KNmr00

First Cancer Survivorship Walkathon hopes to raise community awareness

Mahoney-Williams began her career as an adjunct instructor at the University of Louisiana, then served as a coach and teacher in Caddo Parish.  She brings more than 25 years of experience in a variety of roles in the education field.

Mahoney-Williams most recently served as Magnolia's assistant principal.

“We are fortunate to have Dr. Williams take over the principal’s role at Magnolia School of Excellence since she is already so familiar with the school’s positive culture,” said Luce.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Magnolia School of Excellence welcomes new principal

