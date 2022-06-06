ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

'An inspiration to the community': Atlanta rapper Trouble killed at 34

By Kenan Draughorne
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bIl4a_0g29KMu800

Atlanta rapper Trouble has been fatally shot in Georgia, according to officers. He was 34 .

Trouble, whose real name was Mariel Semonte Orr, was shot at an apartment east of Atlanta while visiting a female friend, according to a Rockdale County Sheriff's spokesman. He was found on the ground at 3:20 a.m. Sunday and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

No arrests have been made, but the sheriff's office said it has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect identified as Jamichael Jones. The sheriff's office said that the incident was a domestic situation and that Jones knew the woman but not Trouble.

Over the course of a decade, Trouble built his image in Atlanta, first as a name to watch and later as a major artist. In 2016, he collaborated on Young Thug's " Thief in the Night , still one of the most popular songs from Thug's mixtape "Slime Season 2."

"SUPER CLASSIC!!! Rest in Paradise Trouble," wrote LeBron James, quote tweeting a video for the song Monday morning.

In 2016, Trouble also landed his biggest Billboard hit, reaching No. 70 on the Hot 100 for his work on YFN Lucci's song " Key to the Streets ."

In 2018, he released his debut studio album, "Edgewood," his most commercially successful project, with appearances by Drake, the Weeknd and Quavo, among others. Over rattling production from super-producer Mike-WiLL Made-It, Trouble drawled his street tales, bringing them to life in the 37-minute short film that accompanied the album.

"Happy to be able to have met you, laugh with you, make history with you and give you a real opportunity you deserved," Mike WiLL Made-It wrote Sunday on Instagram. "Still one of my favorite rappers out the city, rest easy broadie."

Gucci Mane, T.I. and others also shared their condolences after his death. And record label Def Jam Recordings tweeted: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble. A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Skoob."

Trouble's death came a few short days after another tragedy within the Atlanta hip-hop community. TMZ reported that producer Metro Boomin's mother, Leslie Joanne Wayne, had been killed, allegedly by her husband, who killed himself shortly after. The incident took place Friday according to TMZ, citing unnamed sources involved in the investigation.

Metro Boomin has produced songs for the likes of Drake, Travis Scott and the Weeknd. In 2016, Boomin recalled to Fader the times his mom drove the then-unknown producer 17 hours to meet Atlanta rapper OJ da Juiceman, believing in him all the way — so long as he maintained his spot on his school's honor roll.

“My name is Leland Tyler Wayne,” he told the Fader. “My mom wanted to give me a name where, no matter what I wanted to do, I’d be able to do it. An astronaut. President. Whatever. Leland Wayne .”

Details surrounding the deaths haven't yet been made public. The Atlanta Police Department could not be reached for comment Monday.

.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 2

Related
Popculture

Yung Joc Arrested on Concerning Charge

Yung Joc found himself behind bars recently. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star spent just an hour in Gwinnett County Jail in Georgia on May 5 on charges of child abandonment. The Shade Room reports that the"It's Goin' Down" rapper posted a $1,300 bond to be released. The popular media outlet reached out to the 41-year-old reality star. Instead of providing context, he joked about the ordeal "Yeah my new comedy tour is about to launch," he told them. "The Help Me Feed My Kids Tour," adding that he's "been doing comedy." The conversation between TSR and Joc was held via Instagram direct messaging.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Georgia State
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Deadline

Snoop Dogg Admits Fainting Upon Seeing 2Pac After Las Vegas Shooting That Claimed His Life

Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg wasn’t expecting to see Tupac Shakur in such terrible shape when his fellow rapper was in the hospital after his 1996 shooting in Las Vegas. Speaking on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, Snoop Dogg recounted what he saw in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. “When we drive to Vegas to see Pac, we got to Suge (Knight’s) house first, so we haven’t even seen Pac,” Former Death Row  head Knight was driving the vehicle when Tupac was shot in the passenger’s seat. “We just talking to Suge, and he got the head wrapped up...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Metro Boomin
Person
T.i.
Person
Young Thug
Person
Gucci Mane
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Drake
Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
OK! Magazine

More Legal Woes? Crew Member Sues Johnny Depp For Allegedly Punching Him On Set

As Johnny Depp celebrates his recent defamation trial win against estranged ex-wife Amber Heard, a former crewmember who once worked with him on set is still waiting for his day in court. Gregg "Rocky" Brooks is suing the Pirates of the Caribbean actor for allegedly punching him in the ribs in a physical altercation that occurred back in 2017.Brooks filed the lawsuit in the city of Los Angeles the following year, alleging Depp caused him "emotional distress" after hitting him twice. Now, the crewmember's attorney, Pat Harris, is hoping people will remember that Depp's recent legal win "has no relevance...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Def Jam Recordings#Rapper#Inspiration#Atlanta Police#Violent Crime#Rockdale County Sheriff#Yfn Lucci
hotnewhiphop.com

Rapper 23 Rackz, 16, Killed In D.C., Family Says He Couldn't "Stay Off The Streets"

A teen rapper on the rise was gunned down in Washington, D.C. last week and now, his family has stepped forward with messages about gun violence. Justin Johnson, 16, was developing a name for himself within his city and he had aspirations of being the next rapper to take over the charts. However, it has been reported that his dreams were cut short last week after he became a fatal victim of the violence plaguing many youths on city streets.
WASHINGTON, DC
mycolumbuspower.com

Mother Of Producer Metro Boomin Reportedly Killed By Husband

Metro Boomin, a chart-topping producer who made his name in Atlanta, was rocked by personal tragedy over the weekend. The St. Louis native’s mother was reportedly killed by her husband, who later committed suicide after the act. TMZ exclusively reports that Metro Boomin’s mother, Leslie Joanne Wayne, was found...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
Popculture

'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Star Surrenders to Police After Warrant Issued

Benzino is allegedly finding it hard to let his ex go. The former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star was engaged to singer Althea Hart and the two share a son, Zino. Their relationship was volatile, with breakups, make-ups, alleged domestic violence incidents, and more. Aside from the VH1 reality series, they also appeared on We TV's Tamar & Vince, and Marriage Boot Camp – the latter of which they tried to work out issues with co-parenting. Benzino has maintained that he still loves Hart and wants their relationship to work, but she's apparently moved on and is in a new relationship to the disdain of Benzino. Things are said to be so bad between the two that Benzino was recently arrested for an altercation involving him, Hart, and her new beau.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Yo Gotti Seeking Chauffeur After $1.2 Million Rolls Royce Birthday Purchase

Click here to read the full article. Yo Gotti has a new opportunity to join his team. However, aspiring rappers should hold onto their mixtapes. The CMG boss teased his need to hire a personal driver after gifting himself two brand new Rolls Royce vehicles in celebration of his 41st birthday which falls on Thursday (May 19). The two “twin” luxury cars continue the baller tradition established by the Memphis native, who has pledged to spend over a million dollars per year to treat himself to lavish and luxurious birthday gifts.More from VIBE.comJay-Z, Yo Gotti Lawsuit Results In DOJ Finding Unconstitutional...
CELEBRITIES
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
315K+
Followers
63K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy