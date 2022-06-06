ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Gordita Chronicles’: Premiere Date & Trailer For HBO Max Comedy Set In 1980s Miami

By Erik Pedersen
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KieDo_0g29KK8g00

Click here to read the full article.

“Everybody here looks like Madonna,” the startled Dominican girl says upon first glance at her new American high school. “Even the boys.”

Here is the first trailer for Gordita Chronicles , a coming-of-age series is about family, opportunity, love, resilience and boldly defying the status quo in pursuit of the “American Dream,” which HBO Max will premiere on Thursday, June 23. Have a look above.

Here’s the logline for the series from Sony Pictures Television who exec producers include Eva Longoria and Zoe Saldana: The year is 1985 and Cucu “Gordita” Castelli ( Olivia Goncalves ) has just said goodbye to all of her friends and family in Santo Domingo. She has moved to Miami with her marketing-executive father Víctor (Juan Javier Cardenas), bold and vivacious mother Adela (Diana Maria Riva) and status-obsessed older sister Emilia (Savannah Nicole Ruiz). While life in America is far from what they imagined — “The song said ‘America the Beautiful,” Cucu says, “I think they oversold it” — the Castellis are determined to take charge of their strange new world. The coming-of-age series is about family, opportunity, love, resilience, and boldly defying the status quo in pursuit of the “American Dream.”

After immigrating from their home in the Dominican Republic, 12-year-old Cucu Castelli (Goncalves) and her eccentric family must discover and define their version of the “American Dream” in 1980s Miami. Cucu meets head-on the challenges of being an immigrant in a strange new world with humor, bravado and some really bad choices.

Diana Maria Riva, Juan Javier Cardenas, Savannah Nicole Ruiz, Noah Rico, Cosette Hauer and Dascha Polanco also star in the series, whose first episode was directed by Longoria. Patrick Fabian and Loni Love are guest stars.

Showrunner Brigitte Munoz-Liebowitz executive produces alongside writer Claudia Forestieri, Longoria, Saldana, Josh Berman, Jennifer Robinson, Chris King, Mariel Saldana and Cisely Saldana.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Snoop Dogg Admits Fainting Upon Seeing 2Pac After Las Vegas Shooting That Claimed His Life

Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg wasn’t expecting to see Tupac Shakur in such terrible shape when his fellow rapper was in the hospital after his 1996 shooting in Las Vegas. Speaking on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, Snoop Dogg recounted what he saw in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. “When we drive to Vegas to see Pac, we got to Suge (Knight’s) house first, so we haven’t even seen Pac,” Former Death Row  head Knight was driving the vehicle when Tupac was shot in the passenger’s seat. “We just talking to Suge, and he got the head wrapped up...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadline

Julia Garner Front-Runner For Madonna Role In Biopic At Universal

Click here to read the full article. Julia Garner is the top choice to play Madonna in an upcoming biopic at Universal Pictures sources confirmed to Deadline. The Emmy-winner has been the front-runner since the top of the year but insiders add the reason an offer hasn’t gone out yet is there are still several things in play which include the budget as well as some creative factors which include how long the film is. Madonna is directing the film based on a script by Diablo Cody and has been meticulous in the casting process putting talent through a boot...
Deadline

BA.5 Omicron Is Winning The Covid Variant Battle In The U.S., Especially In The Southwest

Click here to read the full article. The BA.5 Omicron variant, first identified in South Africa on February 26, now seems to have an edge in the competition for dominance across the United States. Three Covid variants are currently on the rise as the country experiences a summer surge in cases. All are members of the Omicron family. While BA.5 still only accounts for 7.6% of cases in the country, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention today it is clearly making bigger week-by-week gains than any other variant. Similar trends have repeatedly led to other...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoe Saldana
Person
Dascha Polanco
Person
Eva Longoria
Person
Loni Love
Person
Patrick Fabian
BGR.com

The hit Netflix series that just dethroned Ozark to take the #1 spot

It was bound to happen sooner or later, a new Netflix series coming along to bump Ozark out of the top spot on the streamer’s Top 10 ranking of shows in the US. And now we know which new title wins that honor. It’s The Lincoln Lawyer, a new legal drama adapted from author Michael Connelly’s book series of the same name.
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
SOCIETY
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Has Jack Reagan Been Gone for So Long?

Blue Bloods has long centered around some core characters within the New York City Law Enforcement-focused family, the Reagans. However, while some of the players on the hit CBS television drama series may be the bigger part of the focus, each member of the Reagan family is hugely important. So, when someone doesn’t make an appearance on screen for a bit of time, fans begin to wonder: where did they go?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Chronicles#Comedy#Gordita#Dominican#American#Sony Pictures Television
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
Popculture

NBC Cancels Star-Studded Comedy Series After 2 Seasons

Neil Bremer will not get the chance to run for another term as Los Angeles Mayor. NBC canceled the star-studded comedy, Mr. Mayor, after two seasons on Thursday. Although the show featured a stacked roster of stars, it failed to draw in big audiences during its run. Mr. Mayor Season...
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

5 hidden gems to put on your Netflix watch list

When it comes to Netflix originals, much of the attention from audiences and the press tends to flow to English-language productions from the streamer. Barring exceptions like Squid Game, we’re talking Netflix series like Bridgerton, Ozark, and Stranger Things. And, on the film side, the streamer’s original movies like Don’t Look Up and The Adam Project.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Did Barrett Foa Leave the Show?

Across 13 seasons of “NCIS: Los Angeles,” we’ve watched plenty of major and minor characters come and go. However, Barrett Foa, who for a long time played “NCIS: Los Angeles'” tech operator Eric Beale, was one of the show’s original cast members. So his departure last year, following the series’ launch in 2009, was definitely a bit of a shock for fans. That said, we’re now wondering, why exactly did Barrett Foa leave “NCIS: Los Angeles” in the first place?
LOS ANGELES, CA
WDW News Today

Off-Duty Detective Stops Beating of 5-Year-Old at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Genie+ Moving to Day-Of Purchases Subject to Availability Starting June 8, & More: Daily Recap (5/18/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNET

More People Should Watch the 2nd Best Show on Netflix

In 2016, two very different shows about girls with super powers hit Netflix. One was Stranger Things. The other was a mind-bending mystery set in a small town with a scientist villain who conducted inhumane experiments. One of these shows is no longer running. And yet The OA is still...
TV SERIES
CNET

Netflix Has 8 Hidden Settings You've Probably Never Tried

Netflix is one of the world's top streaming services, and it seems to have something for everyone, from TV shows to movies and original series (like Stranger Things and Ozark). Whether you're a Netflix power user or a streaming service newbie, you probably don't know all its secrets. There's a way to clear your "Continue Watching" row and have fun with mobile gaming, but you can tap into some hidden tricks, too.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Deadline

91K+
Followers
30K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy