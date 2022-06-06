ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘What We Do In The Shadows’ Renewed For Fifth & Sixth Season By FX

By Lynette Rice
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
What We Do in the Shadows has been renewed for fifth and sixth seasons by FX .

Season 4 of the comedy premieres at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday, July 12, on FX and streams the next day on Hulu, where the first three seasons are available.

“There’s a lot of life left in our favorite vampires from Staten Island, and FX couldn’t be more thrilled to commit to two additional seasons of this phenomenal series,” said Nick Grad , President of Original Programming at FX Entertainment. “ What We Do in the Shadows excels on every level, from the brilliant cast and surprising guest stars to the producers, writers, directors and crew. We can’t wait for everyone to enjoy Season 4, knowing that the next two are on the way.”

The series also is coming soon to Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.

In its first two seasons, What We Do in the Shadows earned 10 Emmy Award nominations, including one for Outstanding Comedy Series. Season 3 is currently eligible for Emmy consideration and recently earned three Critics’ Choice Award nominations, including one for Best Comedy Series.

Based on the 2014 feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi , What We Do in the Shadows documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

The series is produced by FX Productions, with Paul Simms, Clement, Waititi, Stefani Robinson, Sam Johnson, Garrett Basch and Eli Bush serving as executive producers.

