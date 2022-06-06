ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Girl Meets World’ Actors August Maturo & Ava Kolker Reteam On VR Project ‘Just Like You – Food Allergies’

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fUkj1_0g29KFj300

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE : Girl Meets World actors August Maturo and Ava Kolker have reteamed for Just Like You – Food Allergies , a new docu-drama VR project, which has wrapped production. Maturo is serving as its executive producer, with Kolker aboard as a producer.

Through immersive storytelling, the project will show people what it’s really like to live with food allergies—taking on the stigma and potentially life-threatening consequences of chronic diseases that impact 32 million Americans. It’s informed by the personal experiences of Maturo, who at six years old experienced a potentially fatal anaphylactic reaction while on the set of Girl Meets World , subsequently becoming an outspoken food allergy advocate for children. The 14-year-old currently serves as a national spokesperson for F.A.A.C.T. (Food Allergy and Anaphylaxis Connection Team), having previously served that role for Mylan Pharmaceuticals EpiPen and the non-profit F.A.R.E. (Food Allergy Research and Education).

Food Allergies will be presented in multiple formats, including as a narrative short within a documentary feature, a standalone short and a 360-degree VR film. Maturo and Kolker will be presenting a sneak-peak of the film at the Food Allergy Conference for Education and Science in Chicago this month. Jen Greenstreet wrote, directed and produced via her Just Like You Films, alongside Kolker, Mandi Kearns, Chad Swenson, Maha Maturo and F.A.R.E., with August Maturo exec producing under his newly-formed Maturo Entertainment banner.

Maturo is best-known for his starring role as Auggie Matthews on the three-time Emmy-nominated Disney Channel series Girl Meets World . He’s also been seen on series including Weeds , How I Met Your Mother , Dads , Raising Hope , See Dad Run , Suburgatory , Bones , The Odd Couple , Teachers , The Conners and S.W.A.T. Recent film credits include Slapface , Shepherd: The Story of a Jewish Dog , The Nun and the Oscar-qualifying short film, Boys .

Kolker is best known for her roles as Olive Rozalsky on Disney Channel’s Sydney to the Max and as precocious next-door neighbor Ava Morgenstern on Girl Meets World . The actress has also appeared on series including American Horror Story , Dads , Sam & Cat , Black-ish , Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack , White Famous , Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and How I Met Your Father . Notable film credits include Insidious: The Last Key , Message from the King , Miss Meadows , The Trials of Cate McCall and Scary Movie 5 .

Greenstreet founded Just Like You Films in 2009. The company’s films are used as a teaching resource for educators, community leaders, therapists, law enforcement and parents, raising awareness of such important subjects as autism, Down syndrome, Type 1 diabetes, severe burns and child burn survivors, cleft lip and palate, facial anomalies and cancer, in an effort to minimize childhood bullying. JLY Films released its first feature-length film, Just Like You – Anxiety and Depression , via Gravitas Ventures this past March.

Maturo is represented by Mills Kaplan Entertainment and Felker Toczek Suddleson; Kolker by Coast to Coast Talent and Atlas Artists. Take a sneak peak at Just Like You – Food Allergies by clicking below.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Kristen Stewart Working On “The Most Gayest…Queer Ghost Hunting Show Ever”

Click here to read the full article. Kristen Stewart is on the hunt for ghost hunters. The actress took to the Instagram account of celebrity hairstylist C.J. Romero to announce a partnership between herself, Romero and Scout Productions — which is responsible for Queer Eye, Legendary and The Hype — with the intention of creating “the most gayest, most fun-est, most titillating queer ghost hunting show ever.” She then put out a casting call saying, “We need to find the most incredible LGBTQ+ ghost hunters, paranormal specialists, mediums, psychics, investigators who will lead the pack on this super gay ghost hunting adventure.” The...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

UTA Signs Oscar-Nominated Filmmaker Amanda Micheli Ahead Of JLo Documentary Premiere

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed award-winning filmmaker Amanda Micheli, the day before the world premiere of her latest documentary at the Tribeca Film Festival. Micheli, an Oscar and Emmy nominee, directed Halftime, a film that offers “an intimate peek behind the curtain revealing the grit and determination that makes Jennifer Lopez the icon she is, from her performances onscreen and on stages around the world, to her Super Bowl Halftime show, to the recent Presidential inauguration,” as the Tribeca program puts it. The documentary kicks off the 2022 festival on Wednesday night. Following Tribeca, Halftime...
NFL
Deadline

Tribeca Opening-Night Review: Jennifer Lopez Documentary ‘Halftime’

Click here to read the full article. “It takes a while to warm up to me,” says Jennifer Lopez in a pep talk to the troupe of admirably stoic dancers she’s been putting through the wringer for several months. The same is true of Amanda Micheli’s documentary Halftime, a scattershot and largely anodyne portrayal of the actress-singer that snatches enough intimate moments to just about pass muster as more than PR fluff. From the outset, it seems to be fighting a losing battle with relevance, since the time period it deals with—the run-up to JLo’s halftime show with Shakira at the...
NFL
Deadline

Animation Studios & Streamer Minno Partner On Faith-Based Shows, Set ‘Young David’ As Debut Project

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Animation studios Slingshot USA and Sunrise Animation Studios have partnered with Christian streamer Minno to produce faith-based shows for kids and families, starting with Young David, about the early years of the biblical king who defeated Goliath. The global deal includes development and production of original content of religious entertainment. The trio involved, which includes South African studio Sunrise, bring together creatives with joint expertise from the likes of DreamWorks, Pixar, Sony and Disney. Released next year, Young David will serve as a prequel limited animation series to Slingshot’s first full length animation David, which comes out...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
August Maturo
Person
Ava Kolker
Person
Rachel Dratch
Deadline

Tiffany Haddish On Going “Police Mode” For ‘The Afterparty’ & Her Love Of Stand-Up: “That’s Where My Heart Lies”

Click here to read the full article. “I love stand-up,” declares Tiffany Haddish, as she reflects on her 25-year career. “That’s where my heart is.” While Haddish’s acting star has been on the ascendant ever since she lit up the screen in her big-screen breakthrough, Girls Trip, in 2017, she knows she’d always be most comfortable in front of a live audience. “Somebody said to me, ‘What if you were told you could never act again?’ I’d say, ‘As long as I can do stand-up, I’m fine with that.’” And if she was told she couldn’t do that? “I’d be like,...
NFL
Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Us Weekly

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Lauren Hashian’s Cutest Photos With Their Daughters: Family Album

From a macho wrestler to a doting girl dad! After welcoming their two daughters, Dwayne "The Rock” Johnson and his wife, Lauren Hashian, have shared several precious family moments over the years, including family snuggles, singing Moana songs and more. Johnson first met his bride while he was filming The Game Plan in Boston in 2006. The pair started […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girl Meets World#Film Star#Americans#F A A C T Lrb#Just Like You Films
StyleCaster

J-Lo Just Paid Tribute to Her ‘Shades of Blue’ Co-Star Ray Liotta Hours After His Death—She Was ‘Lucky’ to Know Him

Click here to read the full article. Rest in peace. The celebrity deaths of 2022 include Sidney Poitier and more stars, actors and singers who have passed away this year. The celebrity deaths of 2022 come after a year of loss in 2021, which saw the deaths of stars like Betty White, Joan Didion, Cicely Tyson, Prince Philip and Willie Garson. On the morning of December 31, 2021, Betty White—an actress and comedian best known for roles in TV shows like The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show—died at 99 years old. Her death came three weeks before her...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Allergy
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Bonding With Each Other’s Kids: Photos

Blending their families! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been spending time with each other’s kids since they started dating, from beach trips to Memorial Day celebrations. The couple, who went public with their relationship in January 2021, initially became “close” because of their children. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shares Mason, Penelope […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Deadline

Deadline

91K+
Followers
30K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy