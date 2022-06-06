ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Climbing child care costs put strain on parents

By Rudabeh Shahbazi, Nexstar Media Wire, Tom Palmer
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31mI7o_0g29KDxb00

( NewsNation ) — Since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020, the cost of child care has been on the rise.

Parents are seeing an average annual cost increase of 41% for center-based child care providers, spending an average of just over $14,000 per year, according to data from a recent LendingTree report released earlier this year.

Federal judge rules that Oklahoma’s execution protocol is legal

Cindy Lehnhoff, director of the National Child Care Association, discussed the skyrocketing cost of child care during an appearance on NewsNation “ Prime .”

“During the pandemic and following the pandemic, we’ve seen everything rise in cost, which has to be put back to the consumer, unfortunately,” Lehnhoff said. “And as a result of the high cost of child care, many families are forced into unlicensed care.”

There is a big difference between licensed and unlicensed child care providers, according to Lehnhoff.

Oklahoma man killed in head-on crash in Pittsburg Co.

“The licensed child care industry is heavily regulated. And in every state, you are required to be licensed if you’re taking care of a number of children that are not related to you in a group setting,” she said. “And the cost of regulation has risen over the years because there’s a lot more expectation for the workforce to be educated and well-trained, which certainly we don’t object to. But it raises the cost.”

The licensed providers are more expensive and often out of reach for some families, who then turn to unqualified providers or they’re leaving the workforce to watch the kids themselves or have family members that are helping them.

“In some cases, parents are working different shifts, and taking care of the children,” Lehnhoff said. “And actually not even having any kind of family life because one parent working days, one parent is working nights, and there really isn’t time to function as a family unit. And that’s unfortunate because we know how important high-quality early care and education is.”

Police identify victim shot, killed in Oklahoma City

According to Lehnhoff, statistics from the Department of Labor show that over a million women have not returned to the workforce since leaving it during the pandemic, whether they left voluntarily to take care of their school-aged children and do the coaching or virtual learning or they were laid off.

“That’s a lot of women staying home,” she said. “And the availability of child care right now is limited, because our workforce was reduced by about 350,000 at the beginning of the pandemic because there wasn’t the need for it. And we have not had everyone return.”

It’s estimated that between 100,000 and 125,000 child care professionals and early educators have not returned to work following the pandemic, according to Lehnhoff.

Unidentified man dies in fiery crash with electric pole in Oklahoma

There is also a difference between cities and rural areas when it comes to the availability and affordability of child care services.

“Even before the pandemic, about 51% of all children, between the ages of zero and 6 years lived in what is known as a child care desert,” Lehnhoff said.

That means there are more children in those age groups that need care while their parents work than there are spaces available.

“One of the reasons for this is the high cost of opening a child care center,” Lehnhoff said. “They can’t afford to open in those areas because the people that are living in those areas are typically your middle and lower-middle-class families and they can’t afford the cost of care.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Over $120,000 worth of stolen items recovered in Pottawatomie County

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they’ve recovered tens of thousands of dollars worth of stolen items. The recovered stolen items come from two separate cases in which the thieves were trying to resell stolen trailers and other items on Facebook. Everything recovered was worth more than a combined $120,000. […]
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma City, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Society
marketplace.org

Families are still struggling to find baby formula

A major formula manufacturing plant, just north of the Michigan–Indiana border, reopened over the weekend after being closed down for months because of contamination concerns. That will help ease the nationwide shortage. But Abbott Nutrition says it could take up to three weeks to get more product on store shelves. Almost 75% of all baby formula is now out of stock across the country, according to analytics firm Datasembly.
MICHIGAN STATE
PsyPost

Father’s support to the mother is linked to positive developmental outcomes for children

Most research about parenting focuses on the role of the mother, but how important is a father’s involvement in their children’s development? A study published in Social Science and Medicine suggests that though greater involvement of the father was associated with positive child development, it can be difficult to engage fathers in rural Kenyan communities to be more involved.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Care#Newsnation#Pittsburg Co
Shreveport Magazine

“It was intentional. It was thought out. It was malicious… these are defenseless little kids” Educators were caught on live camera feed stepping on the fingers of a preschooler and bumping another student with knee from behind

Pre-school educators were caught on live camera feed standing on a child’s hand, kneeing another child in the back, shouting at one child close to their face and shoving them in the forehead with a finger. Parents reportedly watched the teachers abuse 2 and 3-year-old students on a live video stream from the classroom. The video was reportedly seen by a concerned parent who decided to tune in to the school’s live-streaming of classrooms. The mother of one of the students said that she went to watch her son after she had a weird feeling that she needed to check on him. “It was intentional. It was thought out. It was malicious… these are defenseless little kids.” the mother reportedly said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Aabha Gopan

Mother asks daughter not to have a third kid

Like parents, grandparents play a significant role in the child’s development. While parents offer lessons on respect, grandparents do the same differently without the traditional authoritative role.
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
ABC News

Mom whose daughter needs special baby formula speaks out on shortage

The baby formula shortage in the U.S. has grown rapidly since February, quickly impacting countless families in multiple states, but especially those who rely on special formula for their babies and children. The deepening crisis prompted Kayzie Weedman, a 30-year-old mom of two, to share her experience in a TikTok...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
KFOR

Oklahoma Woman identified in deadly Kansas Turnpike crash

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is dead, and three children are injured after a crash that happened on the Kansas Turnpike Monday afternoon. According to Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Lieutenant John Lehnherr, troopers were notified of an erratic driver between Emporia and the Emporia service area. The driver has been identified as 31-year-old […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Gillian Sisley

Grandma Refuses to Offer Free Childcare Services

Grandparents should not be viewed as free babysitters. While in-laws have been known to get a bad reputation for being interfering or nosy, not all in-laws cause trouble. In many cases, they can offer assistance and support to couples that can really help.
KFOR

KFOR

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy