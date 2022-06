Bottom line: Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut was upset that two of her agenda items were removed from the agenda at the last minute, and the commission voted to ask staff to find “up to $500k” start-up funding for GNV4ALL’s Empowerment Zone Learning Center and find “up to $500k” to get Spanish language translation services started between now and October 1, 2022. Commissioner Reina Saco said she was “not going to be polite” about the need for funding for translation services and anyone who thought the cost was too high might as well just tell her to “get on a boat and go home.”

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO