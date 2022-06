WOODSTOCK, Ga. - Two men were sentenced for their part in an attempted carjacking and armed robbery at a Woodstock gas station in 2020. Brandon Devontae Kemp, 29, of Smyrna, and Kerrick McCaslin, 24, of Atlanta, were both arrested for that crime at the Circle K/Flash Foods on Highway 92 in Woodstock. Just after midnight on Jan. 24, 20202, the two men were loitering inside the store for more than an hour before going outside for a smoke.

