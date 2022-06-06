ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Disney, Brand USA marketing partnership expected to boost Central Florida visitation

By Richard Bilbao
Orlando Business Journal
Orlando Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The new campaign will target a dozen overseas regions. Nominate...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Content marketplace Pepper lands $14.3 million funding to expand to US

Bessemer Venture Partners led the Indian startup’s Series A funding round. Tanglin Venture Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Titan Capital and angel investors, such as Gokul Rajaram, Ritesh Agarwal, Abhinav Sinha, Ankur Nagpal, Dheeraj Pandey, Ashish Gupta and Kunal Shah also participated in the new round, which brings the startup’s all-time raise to about $19 million.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Bhang Partners With Petalfast For Growth In California

Bhang Inc. BHNGF BHNG a global cannabis CPG brand company, has partnered with Petalfast, a cannabis sales and marketing agency with decades of experience in adult beverages, consumer packaged goods and cannabis. "We look forward to leveraging Petalfast's expertise and network in California to further expand our ever-growing presence in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Footwear News

Rocky Brands Announces Layoffs at Its Newly Acquired Boot Brands

Click here to read the full article. Rocky Brands Inc. announced this week a round of layoffs stemming from its 2021 acquisition of five boot brands from Honeywell International Inc. The Nelsonville, Ohio-based company bought the performance and lifestyle footwear business from Honeywell for $230 million in a cash-and-debt deal that was completed in March 2021. The portfolio included The Original Muck Boot Company, as well as the Xtratuf, Servus, Neos and Ranger brands. After conducting a cost-savings review of the group, Rocky Brands said it identified several “operational synergies and cost saving opportunities,” including closing the Boston offices that it gained...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Walmart Is Opening 4 New High-Tech Fulfillment Centers With Robots and Machine Learning

Click here to read the full article. Walmart is introducing some new fulfillment centers with a high-tech twist. The big-box retailer announced on Friday that it will build four new “next generation” fulfillments centers over the next three years, each of which will feature high-tech adjustments including robotics and machine learning. The first of these centers is set to open this summer in Joliet, Illinois. The goal is for these centers “to set an entirely new precedent for us on the speed of fulfillment while continuing to create a positive work environment for our associates,” wrote Walmart’s U.S. SVP of innovation and...
JOLIET, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Business
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
The Associated Press

BigBear.ai Announces Key Leadership Appointments in Finance and Corporate Development

COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 2, 2022-- BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leader in AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions, today announced that it has expanded its leadership team to better execute on its growth strategy. Effective June 13, 2022, current Chief Financial Officer Josh Kinley will take a new role as Chief Corporate Development Officer, and former Amazon executive Julie Peffer will become Chief Financial Officer of the Company.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Brand Usa#The C Suite Awards
rolling out

McDonald’s partners with the Marcus Graham Project for executive bootcamp

McDonald’s has partnered with the Marcus Graham Project to increase diversity in marketing. Black professionals only make up 5.8 percent of marketers in the United States. Of that small percentage, 68 percent of those employees are admin or entry-level, and 43.5 percent are in non-management roles, according to the American Association of Advertising Agencies. The Marcus Graham Project, which works to also increase the number of Black professionals in media. has teamed up with McDonald’s to bring in 13 aspiring marketers of color into the MGP summer iCR8™ Bootcamp, where the professionals will work as an intergrated team to impact actual marketing campaigns for McDonald’s.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pymnts

DoorDash Moves to Differentiate Membership Program With Exclusive Product Drops

As aggregators contend with their customers’ multi-brand loyalty, leading players are leveraging their subscription programs in an effort to become members’ sole choice for restaurant delivery ordering. However, with the monthly cost of these offerings, it can be difficult for providers to drive adoption and retention. DoorDash, for...
RETAIL
pymnts

Merchants Bring Context to One-Click Commerce Via Smartphones

In-store shopping is seeing a renaissance of sorts as the pandemic fades a bit into the rearview mirror. But shopping in the aisles has changed a bit, as Debbie Guerra, head of merchant, ACI Worldwide, told PYMNTS in an interview. “Even within the digital realm, we’ve seen a transition from...
CELL PHONES
Inc.com

Pinterest Just Made a Major Acquisition in A.I., With Tantalizing Ecommerce Opportunities

If it's been a while since you've checked out Pinterest, you might want to reconsider unpinning it. The San Francisco-based image sharing platform has been making inroads into social commerce that might deserve your attention. To wit, Pinterest last Thursday announced its acquisition of THE YES, the San Francisco-based AI-powered shopping platform for fashion brands. The tie up is expected to bring more interactive sales opportunities to retailers using Pinterest. And that could lead to more customers flocking to the app shopping for cool trends.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Marketing
pymnts

Klar Raises $90M to Advance Consumer Digital Finance in Mexico

Digital financial services startup Klar raised $90 million in a funding round to build out its platform and further innovate to develop tailor-made solutions for consumers in Mexico. The funding round was led by General Atlantic with participation by Prosus Ventures, Quona, Mouro, IFC, Acrew, WTI and Endeavor Catalyst, according...
ECONOMY
Footwear News

Brands at FFANY Discuss How Supply Chain Slowdowns and Inflation Are Impacting Business

Click here to read the full article. The Fashion Footwear Association of New York’s (FFANY) market week was bustling with brands and retailers this week in the Big Apple. As part of the event, some brands exhibited at the Footwear Show New York Expo (FSNYE) at the Park Lane Hotel, while others set up shop at a FFANY pop-up on Fifth Avenue or hosted buyers in their showrooms. In addition to taking last-minute fall orders, brands were busy showcasing their wares for the upcoming spring ’23 season. While most reported a sense of excitement at the opportunity to meet with buyers...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

TXOne Networks Expands U.S. Footprint to Address American Industry’s Growing Need for OT Zero Trust Cybersecurity to Prevent Disruption from Modern Digital Threats

IRVING, Texas & TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2022-- TXOne Networks, the global leader of operational technology (OT) zero trust cybersecurity, announced today the expansion of its Americas operations with a new U.S. office, growing team and extended channel- and customer-support activities in the region. This press release features multimedia. View...
IRVING, TX
Orlando Business Journal

Orlando Business Journal

Orlando, FL
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/orlando

Comments / 0

Community Policy