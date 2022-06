The African American Entrepreneurs Association has announced a new location where entrepreneurs can connect with the AAEA and minority business services. After some great discussions and strategic planning, the AAEA has partnered with the city of Palm Coast and will host clients at 160 Lake Ave., within the Palm Coast City Hall. Previously, meetings could be scheduled at either the 601 Innovation Way (Main Office) located in Daytona Beach or 2153 SE Hawthorne Road, Suite 101 (GTEC) in Gainesville or remote meetings in Flagler County. This adds a third location for entrepreneurial growth and opens a new chapter of minority business support for entrepreneurs that will now be able to set mentoring and business growth meetings locally within Flagler County.

PALM COAST, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO