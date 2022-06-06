Man arrested on multiple felony sex offense charges
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – A man has been arrested on numerous felony sex offense charges in Herkimer County. State Police arrested Jack K. Zeidner, 51 of Russia, NY, on Friday.
Charges:
- One count of first-degree rape (felony)
- One count of first-degree incest (felony)
- Two counts of second-degree rape (felony)
- Two counts of second-degree criminal sex act (felony)
- Two counts of second-degree incest (felony)
- Two counts of third-degree incest (felony)
Zeidner is accused of allegedly having sexual intercourse with a female relative. He was processed without incident and arraigned in CAP court in the city of Little Falls Court and remanded to the Herkimer County Correctional Facility in lieu of $20,000 cash bail or a $40,000 bond.
