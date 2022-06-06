ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Polls, primaries, and politics

By Jeff Carlin
wgnradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Way w/John Kass (06/06/2022): This week with John...

wgnradio.com

Comments / 1

NBC Chicago

Illinois Secretary of State Race: 4 Democrats and 2 Republicans Look to Succeed Jesse White

Illinois will soon have a new secretary of state for the first time in 24 years. First elected in 1998, Secretary of State Jesse White announced in 2019 that he planned to retire at the end of his record sixth term. White is the longest serving secretary of state in Illinois history and has been Illinois’ top vote-getter in four of the last five election cycles in which he was on the ballot, handily winning each race by roughly 30 points or more.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

2023 Chicago Mayoral Race: Who's In, and Who's Still Considering Challenging Mayor Lori Lightfoot

Seven candidates have thrown their name in the ring for 2023 Mayor of Chicago, including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who announced her re-election campaign on Tuesday. “I don’t look or sound like any other mayor we’ve ever had before, and I’ve had to fight to get a seat at the table. And, like so many in our city, I’ve had to fight to have my voice heard,” Lightfoot said in a campaign video released this week.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Mayor Lightfoot: ‘I’m not going to apologize for being tough, you have to be tough to be able to do this job’

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss why she running for re-election, how she would address the city’s crime issues, and how she would relieve the financial burden on working families. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
Loyola Phoenix

Election 2022: Guide to Voting in the Illinois Primaries

With the 2022 Illinois Primary set for June 28 and the mail-in voting process beginning, The Phoenix has put together everything you need to know to register and vote ahead of this year’s midterm elections. In November, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, 34 U.S. Senate seats,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Axios Chicago

Remembering Chicago's Belmont Rocks

Local leaders cut the ribbon to open the AIDS Garden Chicago at Belmont and the lake last week. Why it matters: The garden pays tribute to Chicagoans who lost their lives to AIDS, while honoring the history and significance of the Belmont Rocks. Catch up quick: The Rocks served as a gathering place for the LGBTQ+ community for decades, including during the AIDS crisis, but were removed in 2003 due to erosion. Now, the garden is all that remains from that crucial time in history.What they're saying: "The Belmont Rocks were a place of empowerment," says Chicago historian Owen Keehnen....
CHICAGO, IL
Jennifer Geer

Most Illinois taxpayers to get stimulus checks later this year

The direct checks are part of Gov. J.B Pritzker's $1.8 billion deal for state tax breaks passed in the 2023 budget. (CHICAGO) If you are an Illinois resident and you made less in 2021 than $200,000 per year (or $400,000 for couples,) you qualify for a direct check of $50. In addition, taxpayers will get $100 for each dependent child, capped at three.
CHICAGO, IL
Injustice Watch

Cook County judge removed by voters in 2020 seeks return to the bench

For the first time in Illinois history, a former judge who was voted out of office is running to get back on the bench. In 2020, Jackie Marie Portman-Brown became only the second sitting judge in 30 years to lose a retention election in Cook County. Her dozen years on the bench came to a controversial end after she was abruptly reassigned to administrative duties following an incident with her 6-year-old grandniece in February 2020. Security camera footage captured her leaving the girl for about 10 minutes in an empty, locked cell behind her courtroom in the Leighton Criminal Court Building. Months later, despite the continued support of the Cook County Democratic Party, she lost her seat.
COOK COUNTY, IL
wgnradio.com

From the archives: An interview with Cardinal Francis George

Francis George was installed as the eighth archbishop of Chicago on May 7, 1997. In 2007, on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of that event, Cardinal George sat down with WGN Radio anchor and reporter Jim Gudas at the Cardinal’s residence for an interview.
CHICAGO, IL
wmay.com

Cook County Board gives themselves raise amid record inflation

(The Center Square) – The Cook County Board has approved giving themselves a 10% pay increase as well as pay increases of 3% over the next coming years, all while inflation hurts taxpayers’ pocketbooks. Commissioners voted on May 24 to give its members a raise in December, followed...
COOK COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

New Statewide Poll Puts Bailey Ahead Of Irvin

A new statewide survey indicates a shift in the Republican primary battle for the Governor’s office. That survey by polling firm Fabrizio Lee… which worked in the past with Donald Trump’s presidential campaign… finds state Senator Darren Bailey now in the lead over Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, 27-percent to 20-percent. A previous survey by that same pollster had given Irvin a six-point lead.
AURORA, IL
westsuburbanjournal.com

Chicago, Cook County should reconsider their guaranteed basic income pilots

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced that Cook County residents will pilot the nation’s largest taxpayer-funded guaranteed income experiment. Chicago and Cook County governments each plan to give away $500 monthly to low-income residents with no strings attached. In its current form, this well-intentioned public policy, funded by our taxpayer dollars, is actually inequitable, lacks necessary accountability mechanisms for sustainability and is ultimately counterproductive to our local economies.
COOK COUNTY, IL
wgnradio.com

It’s Pride Month, and some behaviors need to change

Chicago Sun-Times sports columnist, Rick Telander joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss his latest article which he addresses homophobic chants heard at a soccer match at Soldier Field, and anti-Pride protest by made by some Tampa Bay Rays players who refused to wear rainbow cap and sleeve decals on their uniforms.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

How should you prepare for an economic slowdown?

Mortgage and real estate expert David Hochberg joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss ways you can prepare yourself for what some predict will be an economic slowdown, and why your credit score is important during these times. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:...
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Harold’s Fried Chicken Is a Piece of the Black Chicago Experience

If Black Chicagoans have a favorite local chicken spot, it’s likely Harold’s Chicken Shack, which has been serving the city since 1950. Harold’s famous chicken, with its sweet-and-spicy sauce, is a pleasant reminder of home, of family gatherings, of a Black experience meant for them. In an ever-changing city with a history that runs deep in multiple directions, Harold’s Chicken has been a constant in Black communities.
CHICAGO, IL

