The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Polls, primaries, and politics

Local leaders cut the ribbon to open the AIDS Garden Chicago at Belmont and the lake last week. Why it matters: The garden pays tribute to Chicagoans who lost their lives to AIDS, while honoring the history and significance of the Belmont Rocks. Catch up quick: The Rocks served as a gathering place for the LGBTQ+ community for decades, including during the AIDS crisis, but were removed in 2003 due to erosion. Now, the garden is all that remains from that crucial time in history.What they're saying: "The Belmont Rocks were a place of empowerment," says Chicago historian Owen Keehnen....
Comments / 1