Head-On Crash on Highway 20 Causes a Fatality and Multiple Injuries. A traffic fatality and multiple casualties were reported near Nevada City on June 4 after a collision with a livestock trailer loaded with sheep. A news release by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the accident happened along Highway 20 close to Chalk Bluff Road. The driver of an Acura TL was going east through a winding area of the highway at too fast a speed and crossed over into the opposing lane, where it struck a Ford F-350 pickup head-on.

2 DAYS AGO